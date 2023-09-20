OKX Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating its Industry-Leading User Safety, Security and Compliance Standards

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit, demonstrating that the company's processes for governing its services, managing sensitive data and protecting data privacy meet the highest global standards.

The internationally recognized SOC 2 Type II report, a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants , is one of the most comprehensive audits in the market. The report, completed by an independent external auditor, reviews a company's policies, procedures and controls over an extended period of time.

Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a testament to OKX's unwavering efforts in ensuring the highest possible standards of safety, security and compliance. It also mirrors OKX's core operating philosophy and commitment to security, transparency and trust.

This certification underscores the protocols and safety measures OKX has implemented to ensure a premium experience on its industry-leading platform. Moreover, these measures affirm that OKX's infrastructure specifications, service availability and robustness adhere to stringent criteria, solidifying its position as one of the world's most secure platforms.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "Completing the SOC 2 Type II audit is an important achievement for OKX, because of the reassurance it provides to all our users, and the diligence and time commitment required in the pursuit of this certification. It demonstrates that OKX is operating at standards comparable to tech giants and traditional finance services firms, as well as our commitment to implementing such standards and practices throughout OKX's global operations. OKX's goal is to build the world's most secure and reliable Web3 ecosystem, and this latest milestone is another crucial step towards our vision."

