YouCopia® Recognized for Growth and Innovative Products

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouCopia®, a Chicago-based company that creates innovative organizing products for the home, has ranked No. 3305 on the 2023 Inc. Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at America's most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

YouCopia is thrilled to be among the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies for the third year in a row.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies driving rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. These companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"YouCopia is thrilled to be included on this distinguished list of the nation's fastest growing private companies for the third year in a row," said President Lauren Greenwood. "We feel fortunate to achieve this milestone and to be recognized with other brilliant companies making strides for consumers."

In addition, the company has received awards from Good Housekeeping magazine and Apartment Therapy for their unique, customizable, organization products. YouCopia's StoraBag™ Food Bag Dispenser was recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards in the Creative Clutter Busters category.

Five YouCopia products have been selected as part of Apartment Therapy's 2023 Organization Awards. Winners in the Kitchen & Pantry category included YouCopia's UpSpace™ Bottle Organizer, FreezeUp® Freezer Rack, 15", StoreMore® Expandable Cookware Rack, SpiceStack® Adjustable Spice Rack Organizer and StoreMore® Adjustable Bakeware Rack. The award list showcases notable organizational solutions for consumers' homes. Editors tested, researched and sought products that address common clutter issues, and then selected 80 winners across 10 categories.

Last year, over 1,500,000 YouCopia organizers were purchased for homes all over the world. With over 120,000 Amazon consumer reviews, their home products have garnered an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars (last 12 months).

YouCopia is a WBNEC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise based in Chicago. Greenwood said, "We need women entrepreneurs because we need better representation in businesses that are solving everyday issues. The current political and cultural climate is empowering women to not only have their voices heard, but also act as strong leaders and industry disruptors."

