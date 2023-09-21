NEW GOODYEAR WRANGLER® BOULDER MT™ FUELS OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE WITH PREMIUM PERFORMANCE, DEPENDABLE DURABILITY

New Wrangler® Boulder MT™ is engineered for confidence in the toughest terrains, while protecting against damage to sidewalls and treads

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced the newest addition to its lineup of hardworking Wrangler® tires, the Wrangler Boulder MT™.

Created for the off-road adventurer and constructed to take on the toughest terrain – including mud, sand and rocks - the Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT leverages Goodyear's innovation and technology to help ensure drivers can take on off-road adventures. This tire was engineered with three-ply Duraply Technology™ for confidence over the toughest terrains, while helping protect against damage to sidewalls and treads. The Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT was also designed with large tread blocks featuring TractiveGroove Technology® for grip, giving drivers the confidence to venture off the beaten path regardless of the terrains.

"Bold off-road adventures require a tire that's tough enough to withstand rugged terrain, without sacrificing handling or performance," said Michiel Kramer, director of Product Marketing, Goodyear. "We engineered the Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT to deliver the long-lasting performance and versatility that off-road enthusiasts need, enabling them to handle whatever adventures come their way."

Outfitted for a range of SUVs and pick-up trucks, the Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT is available now in 17 sizes, from 31 to 37 inches outside diameter. Popular vehicle fitments include the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Tacoma. Additional benefits and features of the new tire include:

Aggressive Shoulder Design with big upper sidewall features for bold curb appeal and enhanced grip in mud and rocks.

TractiveGroove Technology® in the large tread block design to help keep the tires moving through difficult mud, sand and rocky terrains.

Large Void Tread Design with built-in stone ejectors to defend against stones being trapped in the tread.

Three-ply Duraply Technology™ to offer confidence over the toughest terrains, while also helping protect against damage to sidewalls and treads.

To learn more about the new Goodyear Wrangler Boulder MT, visit www.goodyear.com or contact your local Goodyear authorized dealer.

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate .

