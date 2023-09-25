Equature Announces Expansion of 911 Dispatcher Training with New Courses and Instructors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature, a leading provider of 911 technologies, announces plans to expand its 911 telecommunicator training program. The enhanced training features new courses, content, and expert instructors that continue driving skills development in 911 centers.

Built to serve public safety (PRNewsfoto/Equature) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to roll out an expanded training curriculum that evolves with the needs of today's 911 professionals," said Joe Mosed, CEO of Equature. "With new subject matter and expert instructors, these courses will empower the 911 community with continuous learning."

The course enhancements include expanded topics focusing on leadership, mental health, body language, improving your center's culture, and updated QA best practices. Courses will range from 1-16 hours for customized education paths.

Equature is also collaborating with top instructors like Jim Marshall of 911 Training Institute and Adam Timm of The Healthy Dispatcher. "Our expanded roster of expert instructors will bring fresh perspectives to course content," said Mr. Mosed.

The planned expansion builds on Equature's long history of serving 911 centers with creditable education opportunities. Courses will continue to leverage multimedia content and real-world 911 examples for engaging delivery.

911 directors can learn more about these new training offerings, course bundles, special promotions, and complimentary webinars by visiting www.equature.com/911-dispatcher-training today!

About Equature

Equature provides innovative recording, quality assurance, analytics and training solutions tailored to 911 centers and first responders. A national leader in public safety communications technology, Equature provides over 50 years of experience working with emergency contact centers.

