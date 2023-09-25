INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED TENOR ANTHONY KEARNS TO MESMERIZE AUDIENCES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting voice of the renowned Irish tenor, Anthony Kearns, as he graces the stage at Branscomb Auditorium on Saturday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m. This exceptional evening, sponsored by Florida Southern College's Festival of Fine Arts, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience, showcasing the incredible talent of a singer who has delighted audiences around the globe.

Anthony Kearns, who embarked on his professional journey with The Dublin Grand Opera Society, has risen to international acclaim as both a tenor and record producer. As a member of The Irish Tenors, Kearns has been part of a musical phenomenon, with albums that have achieved gold, platinum, and double platinum status. His artistry and passion for music have made him one of Ireland's most celebrated touring musicians.

The Irish Tenors, of which Kearns is a key member, have left an indelible mark on the music industry. Their captivating performances have resonated with audiences worldwide, earning them a place among PBS's top-ranked acts ever. Their timeless renditions of beloved Irish classics and contemporary hits continue to win the hearts of music lovers of all generations.

Anthony Kearns has graced some of the world's most prestigious stages, from the iconic Carnegie Hall to the majestic Sydney Opera House. His performances have not only delighted audiences but have also garnered praise from dignitaries, including Presidents and Popes. Kearns' ability to infuse emotion and authenticity into his music transcends boundaries, leaving a lasting impression on all who have the privilege to listen.

Now, music enthusiasts in Central Florida have the extraordinary opportunity to witness Anthony Kearns' artistry in person.

Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of Anthony Kearns, the Irish tenor whose voice has touched the world. Secure your tickets today and be part of an unforgettable night of music and inspiration.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023





Time: 7:30 p.m.





Venue: Branscomb Auditorium, Florida Southern College





Address: 1100 Johnson Ave, Lakeland, FL 33803





Tickets: $20 Adults/ $10 Children; purchase tickets at flsouthern.edu/ffa or call the Branscomb Auditorium Box Office at 863-680-4296

About the Festival of Fine Arts

First introduced in 1970 as a "Concert-Lecture Series," Florida Southern College's renowned Festival of Fine Arts continues to be a cultural cornerstone in Central Florida, offering a platform for artistic excellence and cultural enrichment, including concerts and theatrical performances by the College community (faculty and students), as well as outside guests. The Festival has featured performances by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, National Circus of China, Ballet Hispanico, Count Basie Orchestra, Duke Ellington Orchestra, Michael Feinstein, and Bobby McFerrin, to name a few.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #11 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its "2024 Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's "2023-24 Best 389 Colleges" guide and the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024. The 2023-2024 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 25 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

