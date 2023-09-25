Kia Announces 2024 Forte Pricing

Updated compact sedan includes re-packaged Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Forte arrives with mindful updates, including re-packaged Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The GT-Line trim level now comes standard with Front Collision Alert (FCA) Fusion, a combination of Front Collision Alert-Cyclist (FCA-Cyc), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Highway Driver Assist (HDA) and Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC). The GT-Line Tech Package is no longer available. A long-standing compact sedan within Kia's vehicle lineup, the Forte continues to be offered in four trim levels: the LX, LXS, GT-Line and GT.

Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,125 destination) • LX $19,790 • LXS $20,290 • GT-Line $22,290 • GT (6-speed manual transmission) $25,190 • GT (dual-clutch transmission) $24,490







Engine: • 2.0L DOHC D-CVVT multi-point injection (MPI) engine; 147 horsepower/132 lb.-ft. of torque • 1.6L Turbo DOHC D-CVVT gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine; 201 horsepower/195 lb.-ft. of torque





Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG: • City: 22 (6-Speed MT), 27 (7-Speed Dual Clutch),

30 (IVT; LX), 28 (IVT; LXS, GT-Line) • Highway: 31 (6-Speed MT), 35 (7-Speed Dual Clutch),

41 (IVT; LX), 39 (IVT; LXS, GT-Line) • Combined: 26 (6-Speed MT), 30 (7-Speed Dual Clutch),

34 (IVT; LX), 32 (IVT; LXS, GT-Line)







Highlighted Kia Advanced Driver Assistance Features3: • Forward Collision Avoidance4, City/Urban/Pedestrian (FCA)

• Std: LX, LXS, GT (MT) • Forward Collision Avoidance, City/Urban/Pedestrian/Cyclist (FCA-Cyc)

• Std: GT-Line, GT (DCT) • Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)5 with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

• Std: GT-Line, GT (DCT)

• Optional: LXS • Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

• Std: GT (MT) • Cruise Control (steering remote control)

• Std: LX, LXS • Smart Cruise Control (SCC)

• Std: GT-Line, GT (DCT) • Driver Attention Warning6

• Std: All trims • Highway Driving Assist7

• Std: GT-Line, GT (DCT) • Lane Following Assist8

• Std: All trims • Lane Keeping Assist

• Std: All trims • Lane Departure Warning

• Std: All trims • Navigation Smart Cruise Control (NSCC)

• Std: GT-Line, GT (DCT) • Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R)

• Std: GT (6-speed manual transmission)

• Optional: GT (dual-clutch transmission) • Safe Exit Warning9

• Std: GT-Line, GT

• Optional: LXS





Dimensions: • Overall Length: 182.7 in. • Overall Width: 70.9 in. • Overall Height: 56.5 in. • Wheelbase: 106.3 in.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary. 2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. 3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 4 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 5 When engaged, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 6 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution. 7 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution. 8 When engaged, Lane Following Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 9 When engaged, Safe Exit Warning is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

