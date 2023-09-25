STAYPINEAPPLE RECEIVES NUMEROUS AWARDS IN THE FIRST ANNUAL SEATTLE TIMES BEST IN THE PNW PEOPLE'S CHOICE RANKINGS

Three of Staypineapple's Seattle hotels take home awards, including two in the Best Hotel in the PNW category and two in the Best Pet-Friendly Getaway category

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , the national boutique hotel brand, has received a number of accolades for three of its Seattle-based hotels. 2023 marks the first annual Seattle Times Best in the PNW People's Choice Awards, and Staypineapple brought home five total medals across various categories.

Staypineapple receives six awards in the Seattle Times Best in the PNW People's Choice Awards. (PRNewswire)

The Maxwell Hotel receives three gold medals: Best Hotel, Best Family Friendly Getaway and Best Pet Friendly Getaway

Most notably, Staypineapple's The Maxwell Hotel, located in Seattle's Uptown neighborhood, received three total Gold Medals, being recognized as the Best Hotel in the PNW, Best Family Friendly Getaway in the PNW and Best Pet-Friendly Getaway in the PNW. The hotel group's dog-friendly approach to hospitality did not go unrecognized, as in addition to The Maxwell Hotel receiving the Gold Medal for Best Pet-Friendly Getaway, Staypineapple's Downtown Seattle location Hotel FIVE also received the Silver Medal in the category. In addition, the company's U-District location Watertown Hotel took the Bronze Medal for Best Hotel in the PNW.

"We are so honored and humbled to have received such wonderful recognition in this year's Best in the PNW awards," said Dina Belon, Chief Operating Officer at Staypineapple. "Taking the top two positions in the Best Pet-Friendly Getaway category means so much to us, as our pet-friendly services and offerings are at the core of our brand's identity. And to have The Maxwell Hotel named The Best Hotel in the PNW as well as Watertown named third in the same category, especially in a public voting People's Choice Award, just reinforces our team's hard work and commitment to providing the best possible hotel experience to travelers and guests."

The Seattle Times 2023 Best in the PNW program was created in a public People's Choice format. The Seattle Times asked its readers to nominate top people and businesses within Snohomish County, King County and Pierce County that are providing outstanding services and offerings to the community. Top nominated businesses across a number of categories were then opened up to an online public ballot, allowing the people of The PNW region to vote on the best that the PNW has to offer.

