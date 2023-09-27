Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens; Hands On YouTube Video Review at B&H Photo

Nikon has released a new Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens Z-mount lens built for portraiture; the Plena is a short-telephoto prime with optimized optics, beautiful bokeh, and impressive rendering.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Nikon NIKKOR 135mm f/1.8 S Plena lens, a short-telephoto prime for its mirrorless Z system. This lens is designed as the quintessential portrait lens; it emphasizes accurate rendering, smooth bokeh, and high sharpness, along with a focal length that flatters subjects and allows for an ideal amount of subject-background separation.

Introduced as "a new visual experience," Nikon has just announced the NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena lens for its Z system

The Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 lens is called "Plenaty," which translates to "full." This concept relates to the advanced optics that help to achieve high resolution, consistent and even peripheral illumination, and especially round, well-controlled bokeh void of rings or fringing—all traits that makeup an ideal lens for portraiture. And, as an S-Line lens with Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coats, the Plena offers Nikon's most controlled point-light reproduction, color rendering, and high anti-reflective qualities.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/1.8

Fast, Lightweight Telephoto Prime

Multi-Focus System

Round Bokeh from Edge to Edge

ED, SR, and Aspherical Elements

ARNEO and Meso Amorphous Coatings

Dust and Water-Resistant Design

This is a lens that will feel at home in a photographer's bag, but it's also a lens that has been optimized for video creators with internal focusing that inherently suppresses focus breathing and offers smooth, silent AF performance. Also, the 11-blade diaphragm uses an electro-magnetic mechanism for stable aperture changes.

Physically, the lens is an evolution of S-Line lenses: it is dust and drip resistant and features a relatively lightweight, portable form factor, considering the focal length and large maximum aperture—it weighs just about 2.2 lb, has an 82mm filter diameter, and is evenly tapered for balanced handling. There is a large manual focus ring and a secondary Control Ring toward the base of the lens that can be programmed to adjust a variety of settings. There is also a top Fn button, which Nikon indicates is a design decision that will be part of all S-Line lenses going forward. As an aesthetic choice by Nikon, the lens has an engraved "Plena" script logo on the top barrel, which is reminiscent of the Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct and indicates the unique performance tier for this special lens.

Learn more about the Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens at B&H Explora

Nikon NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens Hands On YouTube Video Review

