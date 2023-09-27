Venterra Named One of the Best Workplaces for Professional Development by Great Place to Work®

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has named Venterra on their 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development list based on feedback on the Great Place to Work® survey provided by individuals employed at hundreds of companies across the country.

Best Workplaces for Professional Development (PRNewswire)

An organization needs to have met the Great Place to Work Certified™ standard and have exceptionally high scores on the Trust Index survey to be eligible for a "Best Workplace™" list, and, in the case of the 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development recognition, at least 90% of survey participants needed to agree with the statement "I am offered training and development to further myself professionally."

In Venterra's 2022 anonymous survey of its Canadian team members, the organization surpassed this metric and had 96% of survey participants agree with the statement "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work."

"With our commitment as leaders to invest in the growth of our team members and a relentless pursuit of fostering internal talent, we are deeply honored to be named among other prestigious organizations on this Great Place to Work® list," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "This recognition would not be possible without the remarkable dedication, skills, and service-oriented approach embodied by our exceptional colleagues and team leaders."

"We view learning and professional growth as fundamental components of an exceptional employee experience," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "As our portfolio continues to expand and flourish, we are more committed than ever to nurturing the professional development of our colleagues. We are fortunate to have offices and communities staffed by individuals who are passionate about lifelong learning, and we take pride in empowering them to progress alongside the organization's growth."

Venterra's Canada office has been recognized multiple times by the Great Place to Work® Institute. In addition to the 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development win, this year it has also been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth, one of the Best Workplaces™ in Real Estate & Property Development, and was listed as one of the overall Best Workplaces™ in Canada. Explore all of Venterra's recognitions and team member survey result highlights from their Venterra's Great Place to Work® Canada & U.S. company profiles.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 80 communities and more than 23,000 apartment units across 19 major US cities that provide housing to over 45,000 people and 15,000 pets. The organization has completed over $9.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.8 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

Contact: Allie Lewnes, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist

(PRNewsfoto/Venterra Realty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venterra Realty