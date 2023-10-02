FOURTH ANNUAL FAIRTRADE MONTH CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES THE ROLE WE ALL PLAY IN CREATING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Fairtrade America partners with three acclaimed artists to call attention to the farmers behind some of our favorite foods through public art at grocery stores dedicated to sustainable sourcing.

The October 'We Are Fairtrade' celebration will include a variety of in-person and digital events, as well as a compelling online giveaway

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade America , the world's most recognized label for social justice and sustainability, will launch its fourth annual celebration of October Fairtrade Month, this year with a new campaign title: " We Are Fairtrade ". This campaign calls attention to the role that we all play from brands to grocers to shoppers - in creating a better world. A world where farmers and workers have an equal seat at the table and trade justice is achieved. Through three new murals in - Lawrence, Kan.; Philadelphia; and Providence, R.I. - Fairtrade America will once again utilize public art to call attention to the people behind some of our favorite goods including cocoa, coffee and bananas.

Fairtrade America partnered with The Merc Co+op in Lawrence, Kan. and local Kansas City artists IT-RA Icons, to create a mural featuring Fairtrade coffee farmer Joselinda Manueles. The mural is part of Fairtrade America’s ‘We Are Fairtrade’ campaign that elevates three farmers out of the more than 2 million Fairtrade farmers and workers. The campaign highlights the role we all play in creating a better world, one where trade justice is achieved. Photo credit Chris Mullins (PRNewswire)

"This Fairtrade Month, we are inviting shoppers, retailers, and brands to not only choose Fairtrade, but to also go deeper in learning about and celebrating their role in creating a food system built around justice for farmers and workers," said Amanda Archila, executive director of Fairtrade America. "We must all stand with the people who grow our food to make fairer pay a reality."

Fairtrade is an alternative approach to trade that is based on partnership instead of exploitation; a partnership between those growing our food, those selling it and those enjoying it. The farmers featured in the murals represent more than 2 million Fairtrade farmers and workers who grow and produce goods following the rigorous economic, social and environmental Fairtrade Standards. Fairtrade helps shoppers who are making purchasing decisions in stores and online easily identify products that align with their values. The Fairtrade Mark signifies that a product is certified with Fairtrade International – the most globally recognized ethical label. When shoppers buy products with the Fairtrade Mark, they're prioritizing the people behind their products. In the past five years, awareness of the Fairtrade Mark among U.S. consumers has jumped more than 2X, with 61% of U.S. shoppers recognizing the label as of 2023, with trust in the label increasing 26% to 71% since 20211. Additionally, 92% of respondents expressed interest in learning more about the farmers who grow the ingredients in their preferred products.

About the "We Are Fairtrade" Murals

Joselinda Manueles Mural, by IT-RA Icons located at The Merc Co+op, Lawrence, Kan.

Fairtrade America partnered with The Merc Co+op in Lawrence, Kan., a store that provides places to shop, gather, eat and learn, to create a mural featuring coffee farmer Joselinda Manueles. Local artists Isaac Tapia and Rodrigo Alvarez, known collaboratively as IT-RA Icons, painted Manueles, a member of COMSA, a Fairtrade certified coffee cooperative in Honduras of which she and her husband are founding members. Despite challenging soil quality, Manueles has created a thriving organic coffee farm, planting more than 2,000 trees. She also farms her own section of the shared land with her husband, giving her autonomy to cultivate coffee in the way she deems best with Café Joselinda grown organically. IT-RA Icons were honored to paint Manueles and convey her passion, joy and leadership. Coffee grown by Manueles' cooperative is used in Fairtrade certified items, like Kicking Horse Coffee , which is available for purchase at The Merc's two locations.

At Kicking Horse Coffee, being a Fairtrade partner is just the right thing to do. It recognizes the social responsibility it has towards coffee producers and aims to help them in achieving a better quality of life through community development and fairer prices for their coffee. The stunning mural of Joselinda and this campaign help Kicking Horse Coffee celebrate its commitment to Fairtrade.

Mariana Cobos Mural, by Betsy Casañas, located at the Riverwards Produce Fishtown store, Philadelphia.

Riverwards Produce, a store that provides unique, quality ingredients to creative chefs and neighbors alike, is home to this new mural by artist Betsy Casañas. Casañas hopes to inspire millions with the mural of banana farmer Mariana Cobos. Cobos is a member and previous board member of the AsoGuabo cooperative in El Oro, the province of Ecuador where she has a 28-acre farm. As a seventy-year old woman, Cobos is not your average banana farmer with the majority in Ecuador being men under 65 years of age. Cobos began growing bananas in 2004 and found it difficult to compete as an individual smallholder farmer. So in 2010 she joined AsoGuabo and became organic and Fairtrade certified. By joining a cooperative and making her bananas stand out more with their certifications, she has been able to tap into their collective ability to get better pricing and increased stability through long-term relationships with business partners. Cobos grows Fairtrade bananas sold by companies like Equal Exchange , available at both Riverwards Produce locations.

"For over 35 years, Equal Exchange has pioneered an alternative model of trade that directly links small-scale farmer cooperatives and consumers through long-term, fair trade partnerships. Equal Exchange prioritizes partnerships with farmers that ensure direct pricing negotiations and more money paid directly in the form of the Fairtrade Premium dollars," said Nicole Vitello, president of Oke USA/Equal Exchange. "Through our participation in 'We Are Fairtrade,' Equal Exchange encourages others to make conscious choices and contribute to a more just and equitable food system."

Bengaly Bourama Mural, by AGONZA ART, located at the Urban Green Co-op Market, Providence, R.I.

The Providence mural is located at the Urban Greens Co-op Market that proudly puts community first and provides food that is nutritious, affordable, sustainably sourced and culturally inclusive. There, Providence-based artist AGONZA ART portrayed cocoa farmer Bengaly Bourama, a member of COOBADI, a cocoa cooperative in Côte d'Ivoire where he is also the deputy general secretary. After studying human resource management at university in Mali, Bourama's father suggested he try his hand at cocoa farming. Bourama appreciated the entrepreneurial nature of farming. Now, facing drought caused by climate change, Bourama and members of COOBADI are undertaking a significant shade tree planting initiative with the support of Ben & Jerry's to strengthen the viability of cocoa in the region. It meant a lot to AGONZA ART to paint Bourama's portrait coming from a culture that loves to plant and grow things, with both of her grandparents owning farms in the Dominican Republic. Bourama's Fairtrade cocoa ends up in products like Ben & Jerry's ice cream, including the varieties sold at Urban Greens Co-op Market.

"In 2005 we were the first ice cream maker in the world to use Fairtrade certified ingredients. Since 2020, we have supported a living income approach and from 2021-2022 alone 6,000 Fairtrade cocoa farmers received $1.4 million a year in additional payments on top of the Fairtrade Minimum Price and Premium," said Cheryl Pinto, global head of values led sourcing of Ben & Jerry's. "We are happy to participate in the 'We Are Fairtrade' campaign this year as Fairtrade strives to bring together people, businesses, farmers and more - all working together to see a more just and equitable society."

Fairtrade's local retail partners in Lawrence, Philadelphia and Providence share Fairtrade's commitment to fairer pricing, the environment, gender equality and better working conditions. Each store will host events during October Fairtrade Month that will give residents the chance to try Fairtrade certified products and learn more about the mural, artist, farmer and Fairtrade difference.

Fairtrade Areas of Impact

The murals in this year's "We Are Fairtrade" campaign highlight three of Fairtrade's key areas of impact : fairer pay, increasing resilience to climate change and promoting gender equality.

Fairer Pay: As production costs continue to rise, now more than ever, we all have to do our part to prioritize a fairer deal for farmers. It is estimated that in the next 10 years climate change will push up to 130 million people into poverty 2 . When Fairtrade promotes fairer trading conditions, it's working with farmers to build stronger supply networks and address the root of many systemic issues, poverty. In August, they increased the Fairtrade Minimum Price for coffee after reaching out to more than 600 farmer organizations and hearing overwhelmingly that farmers need to be paid more.





Increasing Resilience to Climate Change: Climate change is already affecting farmers, from shifting harvest seasons to unpredictable yields to changing local workforces. The core mechanisms of Fairtrade - price, premium and standards - all serve as a critical foundation for increasing climate resilience as adaptation and mitigation require additional resources. About 25% of the Fairtrade Standards are related to the environment and ban the use of many dangerous pesticides, encourage best practices in water and soil management, and incentivize organic farming. Beyond that, Fairtrade also harnesses their global network and experts to advocate for policies that keep farmers in mind and provide training through programs like the Climate Academy .



Promoting Gender Equality: Forty-three percent of the global agricultural labor force is women, yet they see little profit3. Fairtrade farming organizations commit to strict social standards that ban discrimination on the basis of gender or marital status, as well as promote developing positive gender policies and programs to support historically marginalized groups like women.

In addition to the murals, Fairtrade is offering a giveaway in the U.S. this October where three winners will receive a prize package for showing their Fairtrade support, including: a Cuisinart Food Processor, one mural art print of the winner's choosing from this year's murals, a year's worth of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a buck load of Kicking Horse Coffee, an Equal Exchange hoodie, a gift card for Fairtrade bananas, and a lunch box! Follow @FairtradeMarkUS on Instagram and visit wearefairtrade.org to learn more and participate in the giveaway.

"When you choose Fairtrade, you are actively choosing a better world - a world where farmers and workers have a seat at the table," said Archila. "Together, we are part of a movement for change that makes a tangible impact. We are Fairtrade."

This year's campaign marks the first time ever Fairtrade America and Fairtrade Canada are joining forces to celebrate Fairtrade Month across both countries. The collaboration will include a free virtual event, " This is the Future of Farming - A Conversation with the Next Generation of Farmers, " hosted by Leah Thomas ( @GreenGirlLeah ) and including candid conversations with three young Fairtrade farmers.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program —part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtradeamerica.org , and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

In its fourth annual celebration of Fairtrade Month, Fairtrade America is reminding people across the US that when shoppers choose Fairtrade certified products, they are choosing to prioritize farmers. Murals, like this one of Fairtrade banana farmer Mariana Cobos by Betsy Casañas at Riverwards Produce in Philadelphia, are intended to remind everyone along the supply chain that we all have a role to play to make fairer pay a reality for farmers. Photo credit Michelle Gustafson (PRNewswire)

Cocoa farmer Bengaly Bourama, a member of COOBADI, a Fairtrade cooperative in Côte d'Ivoire is featured in one of three new murals commissioned by Fairtrade America. Part of the ‘We Are Fairtrade’ campaign, the mural was painted by AGONZA ART and located at the Urban Greens Co-op Market in Providence, RI. All three new murals celebrate Fairtrade’s commitment to farmers including promoting fairer pay, increasing resilience to climate change and promoting gender equality. Photo credit HAUS PVD (PRNewswire)

Fairtrade America licenses the FAIRTRADE Label, the world's most recognized and trusted ethical certification. Fairtrade's rigorous social, economic and environmental standards help farmers and workers, traders and companies create more sustainable supply chains and improve livelihoods. (PRNewsfoto/Fairtrade America) (PRNewswire)

