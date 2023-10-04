Colt Ventures Continues Energy Acquisition Strategy Through Purchase Of Western Haynesville and Permian Oil & Gas Mineral Interests Covering Approximately 8,000 Gross Acres

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Ventures announced today that it has completed the acquisition of oil and gas mineral interests covering over 8,000 gross acres between the newly-developed Western Haynesville Shale and the Permian Basin. Located under best-in-class operators for each basin, the interests are a combination of proven Permian acreage and core development units in the Western Haynesville. The Western Haynesville is one of the most promising development areas for future Haynesville gas production. The combined interests provide exposure to the Permian's proven and steady production with the Western Haynesville's development upside.

This acquisition marks another significant milestone for Colt's active buying program, which targets mineral and royalty interests, surface and water interests, and non-operated working interests in the Haynesville and Permian. Colt has been an opportunistic oil and gas investor since 2000 and has held positions in multiple basins across all aspects of upstream energy.

ABOUT COLT VENTURES

Colt Ventures is a private investment firm focused on investments in inefficient sectors, including biotechnology, energy, technology, media, special situations, real estate and public equities. For more information, visit www.coltventures.com

