National Grid Hosts Student "Takeover" Ahead of International Day of the Girl

Company partners with girls' rights organization Plan International USA to invite high school junior as National Grid's NY President for a day

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11, National Grid welcomed a high school student to lead its New York business for a day as part of Plan International USA's annual "Girls Takeover" initiative. The Company participated in the global event—which introduces youth advocates into real-world leadership positions and critical discussions on gender equality at businesses and organizations—to demonstrate its support for opportunities and advancement for girls and women within the energy industry.

National Grid invited sixteen-year-old Leela, an accomplished high school junior, to take on the responsibilities of Rudy Wynter, President of National Grid - New York. Leela experienced firsthand National Grid's commitment to achieving net zero and to delivering a fair, affordable, and clean energy future for its customers and communities.

"It was an honor to partner with Plan International USA and learn from Leela during her Takeover of National Grid's New York operations," Wynter said. "As part of our work to achieve a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future for all, National Grid is committed to helping drive gender equality in the energy industry and empowering talented young people like Leela to become the energy leaders of tomorrow — advancing opportunities for girls and women to pursue STEM careers and assume senior leadership positions across our business."

Leela's responsibilities included approving work on the ground at a Brooklyn operations facility; running a session with women leaders and members of Women in Non-Traditional Roles – one of the Company's Employee Resource Groups – on girls' wellbeing and advancing an equitable energy transition; and taking the stage as a speaker at a team summit focused on clean energy achievements and goals.

"After my day at National Grid, for the first time, I felt excited about my future," Leela said. "It is no longer this scary and unknown eventuality. National Grid opened my eyes with its welcoming, fun, and genuine work environment. By speaking to adults in positions of power and having them actually listen to me, indulging my curiosity, I was so unbelievably empowered. My voice felt valuable, and I think that is a feeling every girl needs to experience."

Girls' rights organization Plan International USA partners with girls and their communities around the world to ensure they achieve their full potential with dignity, opportunity, and safety.

As National Grid works to achieve critical net zero goals in the Northeast U.S., the Company recognizes the importance of building an inclusive workforce that represents the communities it serves. National Grid aims to achieve 50% female representation across all company new talent recruitment programs and 50% senior leadership diversity by 2025, as stated in its Responsible Business Charter.

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

