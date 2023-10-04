Protect the Moments with Safety You Can Trust this Fire Prevention Month

First Alert Celebrates 65 Years, Encourages Families to Take Proper Safety Precautions this October

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Fire Prevention Month, First Alert, the most trusted brand in fire safety*, is reminding consumers about the simple precautions they can take to help protect what matters most from a fire or carbon monoxide (CO) emergency. Marking its 65th anniversary, First Alert and the fire service industry are coming together to educate communities about the importance of being prepared before an emergency strikes.

"Helping families protect their homes and the moments they share has always been our top priority," said Ashley Gocken, a First Alert fire safety expert with Resideo Technologies. "Throughout First Alert's 65 years, we continued to provide trusted fire-safety protection and education to help make communities safer. Fire Prevention Month serves as a great reminder to be proactive when it comes to home safety and installing the proper protective tools."

Residential fires and CO incidents affect thousands of Americans annually. In fact, an average of 343,100 home fires occur each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and more than 100,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year due to accidental CO poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To help protect homes and families, First Alert offers the following safety tips and prevention measures.

Every level, every bedroom. Smoke alarms are the first line of defense for fire prevention. The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms inside every bedroom and on every level of the home, including the basement. Smoke alarms should be installed high on walls and ceilings and at least 10 feet away from appliances to help minimize any false alarms.

Know CO. CO is an invisible, odorless and potentially fatal gas, and the only way to detect it is with working CO alarms, which should be installed near every sleeping area and on every level of the home. When installing CO alarms, place them at least 15 feet away from sources of CO to reduce the possibility of nuisance alarms.

Test and maintain. The chance of dying in a home fire is 55% lower if there are working alarms, as reported by the NFPA. Alarms should be tested regularly, using the test/silence button on the alarm. Also, batteries should be changed every six months, unless the alarm is powered by a sealed, 10-year battery. Ten-year sealed battery alarms, like the First Alert 10-Year Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm, provide 2-in-1 protection and eliminate late-night battery chirps and battery replacements for a decade.

"Smoke and CO alarms don't last forever," added Gocken. "If you cannot remember the last time you installed an alarm, chances are, it's time to replace. Alarms are on duty 24/7 and the NFPA recommends replacing them ten years from the date they were manufactured."

P.A.S.S. the fire extinguishers. Fire extinguishing devices should be easily accessible in key areas of the home, like the kitchen and garage, and it's also crucial to know how to use them quickly, should a fire start. The acronym P.A.S.S. is an easy way to remember:

P ull the pin. Hold the extinguisher with the nozzle pointing away from you and release the locking mechanism.

A im low. Point the extinguisher at the base of the fire.

S queeze the lever slowly and evenly.

Sweep the nozzle from side-to-side.

When selecting a fire extinguisher, the First Alert Home1 Rechargeable Fire Extinguisher is lightweight and can extinguish a variety of fires. It is easy to handle in the event of a home fire emergency, and the device is designed to fight common household fires including wood, paper, fabric, flammable liquid and electrical fires.

Practice an escape plan. According to the NFPA, only 32% of American households have developed and practiced an emergency escape plan. In the event of an emergency, every second counts, so having an escape plan that every member of the household is confident in following is key. When creating an escape plan, start by identifying two ways out of every room, using both doors and windows, and then choose a location a safe distance from the home as a meeting spot. If the home has a second story, escape ladders should be stored by windows that offer quick paths out of the house.

Learn Fire Safety at Lowe's

Throughout October, Lowe's stores will join First Alert in celebrating first responders and Fire Prevention Month, which will include hosting fire safety events nationwide to educate adults and children about the importance of whole home safety. On Oct. 14, Lowe's guests can participate in fire safety demonstrations and learn about best safety practices from local first responders. Learn more about First Alert's efforts with first responders by visiting Lowes.com/FirstResponders . Also on that day, as part of Lowe's DIY-U Kids' Workshops, families can visit their local Lowe's store to learn about fire safety and build a wooden fire truck, while supplies last. Registration for the Heroic Fire Truck Workshop is available at Lowes.com/DIYU.

To learn more about how to help keep your home and loved ones safe from the threats of smoke and fire, visit FirstAlert.com/FirePreventionMonth.

