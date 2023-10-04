VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION SETS DATE FOR ITS FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced that it will be reporting its Fiscal 2024 second quarter results for the period ended August 31, 2023, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss its results and provide updates on its business operations on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

To attend the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f9dj99wo

To access by phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI400776cdea464c6683bf085681b78fa3

Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. Those wishing to ask questions following management's remarks should use the dial-in numbers provided.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and archived under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.voxxintl.com/events-and-presentations

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the: risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's results of operations, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the War in the Ukraine and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Glenn Wiener

GW Communications (for VOXX)

Email: gwiener@GWCco.com

