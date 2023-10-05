For a Limited Number of Sessions, A1 Padel Announces Free General Admission Tickets for its First-Ever U.S. Grand Master Tournament Circuit Debuting in New York City in October

Free General Admission Tickets Will Be Available for Morning Sessions Only from Oct. 9 - 12

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Padel , an international padel tour on a mission to generate more awareness for the sport of padel in the U.S., today announced an exciting offer for fans. As part of its first-ever tournament in New York City, A1 Padel will offer limited free general admission tickets for morning sessions from Oct. 9-12, 2023, allowing consumers the chance to experience top-tier padel action at no cost.

A1 Padel (PRNewswire)

As the fastest-growing sport in the world, padel has soared in countries throughout Europe and Latin America. The A1 Padel Grand Master Tournament will act as a catalyst to establish more development and awareness of padel in the U.S. A unique mix between tennis and squash, padel is a competitive athletic sport and one that builds a strong sense of community amongst consumers and sports enthusiasts through its dynamic gameplay and social appeal. The weeklong tournament begins in New York City on October 9, and will culminate on October 15 in the finals match. Following this competition, the A1 Padel tour will head to Miami on November 7-12 before reaching Las Vegas for the Master Final on December 13-17.

"Padel has taken the globe by storm but is still fairly new to the U.S. market," said Ike S. Franco, CEO of Infinity Sports. "At A1 Padel, part of our mission is to create more access for the community to experience the excitement of padel, which is why we are inviting the public to the tournament. We are eager to see the buzz the Grand Master Tournament generates in New York City and beyond."

A1 Padel encourages everyone, from avid sports fans to those who are curious about padel, to come and be a part of this historic launch in New York City. Whether you are an experienced padel player or just looking for a unique and exciting sporting experience, A1 Padel has something for everyone. Don't miss this opportunity to witness world-class padel action and explore the thrilling world of A1 Padel.

Free general admission passes will be distributed to consumers upon arrival at Wollman Rink in Central Park and access will be limited, so it is encouraged to arrive early. General Admission includes standing room in "Puntako Land," which has taken over the "Overlook" at Wollman Rink and features fan activations from sponsors such as Motorola and Altec Lansing, as well as official A1 Padel merchandise for purchase.

Schedule:

Monday: Doors open at 9am ET

Tuesday: Doors open at 10am ET

Wednesday: Doors open at 10am ET

Thursday: Doors open at 7:30am ET

For more information about A1 Padel, please visit www.a1padelusa.com .

About A1 Padel:

A1 Padel is an international padel tour founded in 2020 by Fabrice Pastor for the purpose of growing and promoting the internationalization of the sport. In 2022, A1 Padel welcomed Ike S. Franco, CEO of Infinity Sports, as a capital partner to grow awareness for the global phenomenon in the U.S. Since 2023, A1 Padel has toured 18 cities, 13 countries, and four continents. To learn more, visit:

