Exalate Takes The Lead in Cross-Company Integration

Visionary Integration Solution Poised to Revolutionize Business Collaboration

ANTWERP, Belgium, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly a decade, Exalate has stood as a respected name in software integration, providing the market with the most flexible and scalable solution trusted by over 2,000 clients worldwide. Rooted in addressing the challenges of disconnected business ecosystems, Exalate has become a pioneer in cross-company integration, reshaping collaboration dynamics.

Exalate leads the charge in reshaping tech collaboration by driving towards a worldwide network of connected companies. By embracing AI for secure, efficient, and scalable cross-company software integration, Exalate pioneers the evolution of middleware. This visionary move aims to equip businesses to tackle more complex challenges with increased efficiency.

Unsynced and siloed companies are being left at a disadvantage in the ever more connected digital world. Task management systems have multiplied, causing interruptions in communication between businesses using different solutions, leading to lost crucial details and unfinished jobs. Security remains paramount.

Exalate's cross-company solution eliminates these problems and redefines the way companies can do business. The decentralized and distributed architecture guarantees data control, allowing for autonomous yet secure cross-company integration. This unique approach to integration enhances service management, incident management, and cross-company project management and makes the tech landscape better for everyone, especially managed service providers, who by their very nature require seamless and borderless synchronization.

Envisioning a globally interconnected network of businesses collaborating seamlessly, Exalate's vision of an effortlessly integrated world of business communication and collaboration is only just beginning, with countless possibilities on the horizon.

Quote from CEO Francis Martens :

"Our journey has always been about bridging the gaps in business communication and enabling a world where everyone can work together seamlessly. We're excited about this future, where collaboration knows no boundaries."

Read the full story here.

About Exalate:

Exalate is a leading provider of integration software that enables teamwork, collaboration, and productivity across tools, teams, and company borders. With a distributed architecture and a built-in scripting engine, Exalate is the most flexible and scalable integration solution on the market, offering a high degree of security and user autonomy. Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, Exalate has a team of over 60 experts worldwide, a partner network of over 150 companies, and over 2,000 international customers.

View original content:

SOURCE Exalate NV