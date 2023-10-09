Nomo Smart Care Launches the Essential Care Kit With RapidSOS As Their Emergency Services Partner

With Nomo's state of the art technology and RapidSOS's infrastructure of life saving services, connecting those in distress with emergency services will be faster and more efficient than ever before

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomo Smart Care™, a pioneering technology developed to foster independence among care recipients, is excited to offer its customers enhanced access to emergency services as they announce their partnership with RapidSOS. The intelligent safety platform is securely linking over 500 million devices, apps, and sensors to RapidSOS Safety Agents and more than 15,000 911 and field responder agencies. Nomo Smart Care users, regardless of their location, can be connected directly to RapidSOS Safety Agents or escalate to local emergency dispatch services should an emergency occur in the home they are monitoring. Beyond location information, RapidSOS also supports sharing enhanced analytics with emergency services such as potential falls, or major deviations in activities of daily living to increase the amount of data first responders obtain during a call. This empowers faster and more effective emergency response and provides first responders with the critical information they need to respond efficiently.

Nomo Smart Care and RapidSOS (PRNewswire)

"It was clear from our consumer research that 911 dispatch and Personal Emergency Response was a service consumers needed. We are proud to have partnered with the market leader in this space. The combined capabilities of both organizations not only help to ensure rapid response in times of an emergency but provide better data to support our first responders across the United States," says Michael O'Shaughnessy, CEO and Co-founder of Nomo International.

With an increase in the number of adults wishing to 'age at home', the advanced technology behind Nomo Smart Care helps support individuals who would prefer to stay in their homes rather than move into an assisted living facility. Nomo Smart Care's unique technology tracks daily routines within the home and alerts caregivers when routines suddenly change, all without spying or invading their privacy. Unlike traditional medical alert systems, Nomo Smart Care's key value to caregivers is its ability to recognize when specific events do or don't occur, without the need for a camera in the home. Nomo Smart Care identifies deviations in routine, such as medicine cabinets not being opened, kitchen pantries left untouched or changes in sleep behavior and if needed, offers direct-to-911 data and voice connectivity.

"We're united in our commitment to empower safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide. Together with our RapidSOS Ready Emergency Community, we're providing people with an added layer of safety and security and we're supporting our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually," says Karin Marquez, Chief Public Safety Brand Officer at RapidSOS.

With the recent launch of this solution this past August, Nomo Smart Care technology will be recognized as RapidSOS Ready – allowing critical data to be sent directly to local 911 agencies in an emergency through the RapidSOS Platform. To learn more about the solution, visit www.NomoSmartCare.com.

About Nomo Smart Care

Nomo Smart Care is the first fully digital option for caregivers that focuses on maintaining the independence of retired adults and keeping them in their homes. The Nomo Smart Care Essential Care Kit offers simple, intelligent, and connected tools to help caregivers support their loved ones' independence while supporting their caregiving needs. The Essential Care Kit includes a smart hub, 2 satellites, and 4 tags. The entire collection of Nomo Smart Care devices are operated by a convenient app and easily connects to any Wi-Fi network. The Nomo Smart Care Essential Care Kit comes equipped with all the devices you need to get started supporting caregivers with the addition of downloading the app. For more information, visit www.NomoSmartCare.com

About RapidSOS, Inc.

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and field responders. To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

Media Contact:

For all media inquiries please contact:

Jessica Meisels

Fingerprint Communications

jessica@fingerprintcom.net

Nomo Smart Care (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nomo Smart Care