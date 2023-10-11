WIN Announces WIN PowerPause, an Integrated, End-to-End Solution for Perimenopause, Menopause Support and Care Navigation

Leading family-building and support company expands employer-sponsored benefits with enhanced integrated women's healthcare solution, WIN PowerPause. This innovative healthcare solution provides perimenopause and menopause support and care coordination as well as navigation to specialized providers, available through strategic partnerships with leaders Midi Health and Visana Health, guided by Consulting Medical Director and Menopause Expert, Lubna Pal, MD, MBBS, FACOG, MS.

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN , the nation's leading family-building and support company, today announced the expansion of their comprehensive women's healthcare solutions with the launch of WIN PowerPause. This innovative healthcare solution provides perimenopause and menopause support and helps patients access specialty care through strategic partnerships with menopause clinics, Midi Health and Visana Health. The program is guided by WIN Consulting Medical Director and leading Menopause Expert, Lubna Pal, MD, MBBS, FACOG, MS. With the launch of WIN PowerPause, WIN builds on 25 years of women's health solutions, increasing access to coordinated care across all 50 states and enhancing the overall health and well-being of women from menstruation through menopause.

WIN BUILDS ON A 25-YEAR LEGACY OF WOMEN'S HEALTH SERVICES

WIN was founded with the mission to improve outcomes and patient experiences through integrated women's healthcare services. WIN continues to lead the way in women's healthcare innovation, now addressing the growing market need for perimenopause and menopause support with an integrated, end-to-end solution designed to help patients, employers, and health plans navigate this universal, yet complex, stage of life.

Through WIN PowerPause, experienced Nurse Care Advocates are available on-call 24/7 to discuss perimenopause and menopause symptoms and help them prepare questions to ask their provider during doctor visits. Nurse Care Advocates have deep expertise in women's health and can match patients with providers best suited to treat their unique circumstances. WIN PowerPause also ensures patients have access to behavioral health coaching, nutritional guidance, and prescription medications that are key to supporting symptom relief.

WIN ESTABLISHES KEY PARTNERSHIPS

WIN has established strategic partnerships with virtual women's healthcare providers, Midi Health and Visana Health, leading specialty providers of menopause care. Patients in all 50 states will have access to providers who are specially trained in menopause and perimenopause care. These partnerships represent a shared commitment to bridging the perimenopause and menopause gaps in women's healthcare.

"We are proud to partner with WIN, a long-standing and trusted fertility benefit company, to provide our patients with access to fertility care and family-building resources," said Joe Connolly, co-founder and CEO, Visana Health. "This partnership also provides employer partners with the most comprehensive women's health solution that meets the needs of all women in the workplace, regardless of what stage of life they're in."

WIN IS CLOSING THE GAP IN PERIMENOPAUSE AND MENOPAUSE CARE NAVIGATION

Each year in the U.S., nearly $1.8 billion is lost in work productivity due to menopause symptoms and the associated chronic, yet preventable, conditions, but quality menopause care is hard to find. Only 1,500 providers worldwide are menopause certified, less than 20% of OB/GYNs receive menopause training, and nearly three-quarters of women report not receiving the necessary treatment for menopause symptoms.

"We are proud to roll out WIN PowerPause to simultaneously address both health and business concerns. At WIN, our clients recognize that overlooking menopause care widens the equity gap, given the impact perimenopause and menopause can have on women at a critical time in their careers. This is especially true for members in the BIPOC community who tend to experience longer transition periods with more intense symptoms. Employers offering comprehensive women's healthcare to employees is a strategic investment in supporting diverse workforces and fostering a healthier, more productive and engaged team," said Roger Shedlin, MD, JD, President, and CEO of WIN.

"Care navigation through our experienced Nurse Care Advocates combined with Midi Health and Visana's best-in-class clinical care offerings enables us to offer a comprehensive solution to advance care journeys for women at all stages of life," said Dr. Shedlin.

"The population navigating menopause and perimenopause have been underserved, misdiagnosed, or even mistreated due to lack of specialized support and care coordination—until now. Through WIN PowerPause, Nurse Care Advocates are focused on helping women of all backgrounds access care for their unique symptoms, so they feel better faster." said Shelly MacConnell, WIN Chief Strategy Officer.

WIN POWERPAUSE GUIDED BY CONSULTING MEDICAL DIRECTOR AND MENOPAUSE EXPERT

As WIN expands its integrated women's healthcare solutions, it remains committed to working with distinguished clinical leaders. Dr. Lubna Pal is Consulting Medical Director and Menopause Expert at WIN. As a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director of two clinical programs at Yale Reproductive Endocrinology: Program for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and the Menopause Program, Dr. Pal brings decades of women's healthcare experience, research, and patient care to WIN and helps guide WIN PowerPause solution protocols.

"Menopause is a profound and transformative period in a woman's life, and it deserves the same level of specialized attention and expertise that we provide across the earlier stages of reproductive journey. Offering dedicated menopause care allows women the knowledge and support they need to navigate this transition in life," said Dr. Lubna Pal.

"Through WIN PowerPause and the partnerships with Midi Health and Visana Health, WIN's goal is to help patients minimize the impact of their symptoms and support them in finding the highest levels of care through seamless coordination. This creates a positive patient experience during what can be a stressful and uncertain time in a woman's life," said MacConnell.

"Midi is excited to partner with WIN to expand access to expert-level care for women. Perimenopause and menopause symptoms are treatable, and there is no reason for women to just power through," said Joanna Strober, CEO and Co-Founder of Midi Health. "With care protocols created by world-class specialists and a team of highly trained clinicians, Midi's treatment ensures women are heard and treated appropriately."

To learn more about WIN's inclusive and comprehensive family-building and support solutions—including fertility medical and pharmacy, egg freezing, preconception guidance, surrogacy and adoption services, reproductive genetic testing, behavioral health support, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+-affirming programs, parenting support, and menopause care coordination—visit www.winfertility.com

About WIN:

WIN is the nation's leading family-building and family-support benefit management company, providing clinical, claims, financial, and administrative services. WIN is committed to improving outcomes and patient experiences through integrated women's healthcare services. Our comprehensive program encompasses fertility medical and pharmacy, egg freezing, surrogacy, and adoption services, reproductive genetic testing, behavioral health support, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+-affirming programs, parenting support, and perimenopause/menopause care coordination. WIN gives patients access to the nation's largest network of highly credentialed reproductive endocrinologists, dedicated support and advocacy via Nurse Care Advocates, and a superior digital experience that makes care support and navigation conveniently available via the WINApp. For over 25 years, WIN is proud to have helped more than 450,000 families—driving superior outcomes while reducing the total cost of care for health plans, employers, and consumers. For more information about WIN, visit https://www.winfertility.com .

About Midi Health:

Midi Health is the leading virtual care clinic focused exclusively on women navigating midlife hormonal transition. Midi treatment protocols are designed by world-class experts in perimenopause and menopause and delivered by a team of compassionate clinicians highly trained in women's midlife health. Midi patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique symptoms and health history. Solutions include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching, and vital preventative health guidance. Services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging.

About Visana Health:

Visana Health is the only virtual-first women's healthcare company that provides comprehensive, whole person, coordinated care from menstruation through menopause. Visana-trained clinicians specialize in diagnosing and treating a wide range of women's health conditions, including: perimenopause, menopause, endometriosis, fibroids, PCOS, contraception, UTIs and more. Every Visana patient benefits from a dedicated care team consisting of an OB/GYN, women's health nurse practitioner, coach, and care coordinator to provide concierge-level care. Visana integrates seamlessly with high-quality, low-cost, in-person care when needed. Through its value-based care model, Visana has demonstrated a 4:1 ROI for health plan and employer partners. The company creates a delightful experience for women as evidenced by its NPS of 95+. To learn more, visit visanahealth.com

About Dr. Pal:

Lubna Pal, MD, MBBS, FACOG, MS, is a Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology, an editorial board member of reputable peer review journals in the field of Menopause and is the director of two clinical programs at Yale Reproductive Endocrinology: Program for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and the Menopause Program.

