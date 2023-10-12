MGM Resorts International Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. MGM Resorts will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, supplemental slides will be posted prior to the start of the call on MGM's Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

The call will be accessible via the Internet through http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 7018423.

A replay of the call will be available through November 15, 2023. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 8019015.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Investment Community:

SARAH ROGERS, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

(702) 730-3942, srogers@mgmresorts.com

ANDREW CHAPMAN, Director of Investor Relations

(702) 693-8711, achapman@mgmresorts.com

News Media:

BRIAN AHERN, Executive Director of Communications

media@mgmresorts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International