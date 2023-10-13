Cupshe Unveils Exclusive Holiday Collection in Partnership with The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe has announced its latest partnership with The Bachelorette's and Dancing With The Stars runner-up Gabby Windey. As the brand's newest ambassador, the TV personality has collaborated with Cupshe to deliver the exclusive holiday collection, 'Take On The Starlit Night' featuring party attire and holiday ready styles available on Friday, October 13th exclusively at Cupshe.com .

Gabby Windey modeling the Cupshe x Gabby Windey Holiday collection (PRNewswire)

The Cupshe x Gabby Windey collection is a celebration of confidence, with each piece showcasing Cupshe's commitment to design, comfort, and quality at an accessible price point. The 47-piece collection features a selection of party-ready styles, including dresses, blouses, skirts, and more with dramatic and glamorous details such as sequins, faux fur, asymmetrical silhouettes and plunging necklines. Inspired by Gabby's confidence and authenticity, the collection sets out to empower individuals this holiday season through fashion.

"I love the holidays and I love clothes," says Gabby. "We need something to look forward to with the seasons changing and days getting shorter. This collection gives you an excuse to indulge and find something decadent to wear and I think that's what the holidays are all about. The sparkles, velvet and faux fur bring us a sense of excitement and something to look forward to during the months we need it most."

"With immense joy and heartfelt warmth, we unveil our holiday party styles collection, co-created with 'The Bachelorette' star Gabby Windey," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "Gabby's sincere spirit mirrors the beauty and intimacy of our designs, capturing the essence of Cupshe's vision for the holidays. This isn't just about fashion; it's about celebrating moments with loved ones. Together, we're bringing you a collection where every piece tells a story."

The collection is available exclusively on cupshe.com and ships globally, with prices starting at $15.99 USD and sizes ranging between XS to XL. Campaign images and the line sheet are available HERE .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Frankchesska Fortoul

fran.fortoul@cupshe.com

Kendra Hettig

kendra@pull-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cupshe