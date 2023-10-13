TMS INTERNATIONAL RECEIVES 52 NSA SAFETY AWARDS

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMS International recently received a total of 52 Safety Awards from the National Slag Association (NSA) for its sites in the United States and Canada, the most awards of any steel mill services company.

The NSA Safety Awards recognize superior performance as measured against Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable injury rates. The awards were presented to the Company during the NSA's annual meeting in South Carolina.

"The company is honored to receive these important awards and is proud of the culture of safety that is built into every facet of our organization," said Raymond Kalouche, President and CEO, TMS International. "The company's commitment to the safety of its employees, customers, facilities and communities in which we operate is second to none. The credit for these awards belongs to our employees around the globe who work conscientiously on a daily basis to make safety our top priority. I am proud of everyone and congratulate them on being recognized for their ongoing commitment to safety."

TMS operations receiving safety awards for "Zero Recordable Injuries" for employees were:

U.S.: Alabama: Birmingham; Arizona: Mesa; Florida: Frostproof; Illinois: Alton; Bartonville; Bourbonnais; Granite City; Sterling; Indiana: Burns Harbor; East Chicago; Gary; Nebraska: Norfolk; New Jersey: Sayreville; New York: Auburn; Ohio: Canton; Cleveland; Girard; Lorain; Middletown; Oregon: McMinnville; Pennsylvania: Bridgeville; Burnham; Coatesville; Eighty-Four; Johnstown; New Castle; Sharon; Tennessee: Gallatin; Jackson; Knoxville; Texas: Beaumont; Seguin; and Utah: Plymouth.

Canada: Edmonton, Alberta; Hamilton, Ontario; and L'Orignal, Ontario.

"I also want to commend the TMS teams at our sites in Ghent, Belgium; LeCreusot, France; Commentry, France; Riom, France; Kosice, Slovakia; Tsumeb, Namibia; Monterrey, Mexico; Monclova, Mexico; Saltillo, Mexico; and Huachipato, Chile, that worked more than 994,000 hours without a recordable injury in 2022.

"Further, to date in 2023 we have had a total of 49 TMS locations work injury free. That is a total of more than 2.3 million hours without a recordable injury. These are amazing milestones and I'm proud of their dedication to safety," Mr. Kalouche said.

In addition, TMS congratulates Veronica Tilley, a TMS Site Administrator, at the company's Gary, Indiana, operation on winning the 2023 NSA Safety Slogan Contest. The winning slogan: "Stronger with Safety."

TMS International is one of the largest global providers of outsourced environmental and industrial services to companies. Since 1926, TMS has set high standards in the area of environmental responsibility through recycling, maintaining energy-efficient operations, processing by-products for beneficial reuse and developing innovative, 24/7 programs designed to reduce greenhouse emissions and help customers reduce their carbon footprint. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.tmsinternational.com.

View original content:

SOURCE TMS International Corporation