eMoney Advisor Presents Product Roadmap Aimed at Delivering Better Outcomes for End-Clients, Advisors and the Firms They Represent

Head of Product Tom Sullivan shares vision for eMoney that is focused on a more intuitive, intelligent and engaging planning process

Chad Porche , senior vice president of product management, and Ricky Illigasch , vice president of product management, detail key enhancements and product roadmap items

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today unveiled its product roadmap during the 2023 eMoney Summit. Head of Product Tom Sullivan first highlighted key enhancements made by eMoney and what product vision items can be anticipated based on direct feedback from its users, including:

A faster and more intuitive planning process.

A more intelligent way to analyze scenarios to scale advice and create more plans.

More personalization and customization capabilities to craft unique narrative when presenting plans.

"The input and feedback that we receive from all of you is a major driver in how we build and design our product roadmaps," said Sullivan to a virtual audience of more than 1,600 attendees on Oct. 16. "We know you are looking for tools that make the planning process more intuitive, more intelligent, and more engaging so you can scale your advice to help more people. And we've been listening carefully to what you've been asking for and have delivered some high-impact features as a result."

Noteworthy enhancements this year have included a Tax Bracket Report and Automated Bracket-based Roth Conversion – tools that can be leveraged in the Decision Center; an enhanced Plan Summary Report that allows advisors to create custom reports for each client; and new Multi-View functionality that improves advisors' ability to collaboratively plan with clients through personalized dashboards.

Chad Porche, senior vice president of product management, and Ricky Illigasch, vice president of product management, also took to the virtual stage to detail current and forthcoming enhancements that are designed to deliver better outcomes for end-clients, advisors, and the firms they represent.

Advisor Experience

A consolidated workspace in Decision Center. eMoney continues to expand its content library and is on track to double the amount of reports this year with additions such as interactive tax planning charts and life insurance features. Forthcoming enhancements include new reports on secure income, insurance premiums, income taxes, assets, and more.

Full, unlimited editing in Decision Center. Advisors will be able to plan more responsively in real-time across any topic – all in a modern and interactive aesthetic – within Decision Center.

Automated, system-generated insights. Launched this year, Life Insurance Gap Analysis and Retirement Age solvers enable more technology driven insights. The Minimum Additional Savings solver is expected later this year, and additional Insights will be released in 2024.

Track progress and convey value. Earlier this year, a new Progress report was launched in Decision Center. Next year, the report will evolve to show a client's plan over time and will arm advisors with innovative new planning functionality to help ensure clients remain on track over time.

End-Client Experience

As a market leader, eMoney is committed to making marked enhancements to its client portal with continued releases throughout next year to enable more scalable planning, creating an extension of the advisor and the financial plan. Key enhancements include:

A more modern aesthetic and an overall improved user experience. Focused on simplicity and the presentation of data, enhancements will enable a more intuitive experience that drives engagement.

A more powerful, interactive, intelligent tool. The client portal will serve as an interactive tool that empowers users to explore different scenarios and visualize the impact of their decisions.

A powerful prospecting tool that will guide more people into the financial planning process. By the end of 2023, firms will have the ability to distribute portals to end users via an API, allowing firms to build trust, collect data, and expand their pipeline of prospects.

A simple, comprehensive scoring solution that will be displayed on the advisor experience, drive action on the end-client experience, and integrate into existing CRM systems.

Ability to leverage data at scale. Firms will be able to segment clients or prospects based on desired criteria, allowing for more proactive and personalized outreach activities.

A new dedicated space for branding opportunities. Within the portal, firms can showcase their brand and highlight material they want end users to engage with, further building trust and loyalty with clients.

Firm Experience

Financial planning is a strategic imperative for firms, and eMoney is focused on helping them leverage its software differently to seamlessly integrate the planning process into their businesses and connect financial plans to the customer experience.

Account Aggregation: As the market leader in account aggregation for the third consecutive year, eMoney has increased its number of accounts aggregated by 70% since 2019. Over the last 12 months, eMoney has added 200 new sources – totaling 1,100 since 2022. With new Aggregation Components, firms will be able to leverage eMoney in new ways to build customized client experiences.

"Our community of partners and users are integral to this experience, and we are here to help you deliver advice and to confidently prove your value, for each and every client," concluded Sullivan.

In addition to mainstage speakers, attendees will hear from keynote speakers Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, and Morgan Housel, partner at The Collaborative Fund and former columnist at Motley Fool and Wall Street Journal.

The 2023 eMoney Summit is being held virtually through Oct. 18. Participants can attend panel discussions featuring some of the industry's leading advisors, earn up to 17.5 continuing education credits for CFP® professionals, access more than 27 breakout sessions for users of every proficiency level, engage in one-to-one personalized coaching sessions that address unique business goals, participate in live and interactive peer-to-peer roundtables, and chat in the Summit's first-ever networking lounge.

To view the Summit agenda, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/summit/agenda/.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

