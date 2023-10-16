Kindbody Continues Scientific Excellence with National Prize Presentation and Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Alison Bartolucci Joins Kindbody's World-Class Clinical Team Who Are Being Honored at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Annual Meeting with the Prestigious Star Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced Kindbody clinician-scientists Manuel Viotti, Ph.D., HCLD, Vice President of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Clinical Laboratory Director, and Dr. Amber Cooper, Chief Medical Officer of Genomics and Laboratory Sciences, will present a prize paper at the annual meeting of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), on the subject of a large-scale international collaborative effort analyzing the clinical outcomes of mosaic embryo transfers, the first study of its kind. The company also announced the appointment of Alison Bartolucci, Ph.D., HCLD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Bartolucci brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical embryology, oocyte development research, and clinical laboratory operations to Kindbody, further solidifying the company's clinical excellence and delivering exceptional care to its patients.

ASRM is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana from October 14-18, 2023. "Kindbody continues its dedication to achieving industry leading outcomes for our patients and our national recognition at ASRM and Alison's appointment underscore our unwavering commitment to clinical and scientific excellence." said Dr. Amber Cooper, Chief Medical Officer of Genomics and Laboratory Sciences at Kindbody. "Alison's deep experience in reproductive technology and laboratory operations will help us continue to set new standards for patient care."

Dr. Viotti, with co-author Dr. Cooper, will present outcomes on 1,076 pregnancies from 3,074 mosaic embryos transferred and will show that transferring mosaic embryos after PGT for aneuploidy testing is a viable option for patients, potentially giving them more embryos to consider for transfer. Although mosaic embryos as compared to their euploid, or genetically normal result, counterparts may be less apt to implant or more likely to miscarry, those that are ongoing pregnancies nearly always resolve the mosaicism and result in a healthy baby. In this publication mosaicism was found to persist in only 1.2% of live births. Many patients find themselves without remaining euploid embryos and fear of mosaic reports. Some clinics do not even report mosaicism to patients. Kindbody's investment in continued scientific research in areas such as these will result in more patients having increased genetic knowledge and support in building their families.

Dr. Bartolucci will oversee clinical outcomes and operations of Kindbody's embryology, andrology and endocrinology labs and conduct scientific research to contribute to the advancement of in vitro fertilization (IVF) that will lead to improved pregnancy outcomes for Kindbody patients. By leveraging the latest technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), Dr. Bartolucci and her team will focus on improving embryo culture, quality control, and embryo selection, factors that directly impact IVF success rates. This unique scientific research capability further differentiates Kindbody as the leader in seamless, end-to-end fertility care for patients and the only employer fertility benefits solution that is also a provider of clinical care.

"I'm delighted to join Kindbody and fully embrace the company's mission to improve the patient experience," said Dr. Alison Bartolucci. "I look forward to leading our scientific and clinical teams as we drive innovation, research, and clinical excellence with the ultimate goal of helping more people realize their dream of becoming parents."

Dr. Bartolucci has a passion for optimizing ART laboratory management and outcomes and brings a wealth of leadership and operational experience in the private and academic sectors to Kindbody. Most recently, she served as Director of Laboratory Integration and Advancement at First Fertility, a leading fertility clinic network, where she oversaw the operations and assimilation of network laboratories. She previously served more than a decade as High Complexity Lab Director for the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services (CARS), an academic affiliate of the UConn School of Medicine. She also serves as Assistant Professor at The University of Connecticut Health Center. Dr Bartolucci has served on the executive council for the Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and has presented nationally on laboratory quality control, embryo morphology, and cryopreservation. She received her Ph.D. in Reproductive Biology and a Master of Science in Clinical Embryology and Andrology from the Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Dr. Bartolucci joins a team of industry veterans at Kindbody including Dr. Angie Beltsos, Chief Physician Executive, who is globally recognized for her expertise in reproductive endocrinology; Dr. Amber Cooper, who is an internationally recognized expert in genomics and ovarian aging; and Dr. Manuel Viotti, a reproductive molecular geneticist and among the world's foremost experts in preimplantation genetic testing.

Several of Kindbody's leading physicians are also being honored with the Star Award at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). The ASRM Star Award recognizes members who have presented during at least nine of the ASRM Annual Meetings/ASRM Scientific Congresses from 2013-2023. This year's honorees include Dr. Angie Beltsos, Dr. Amber Cooper, Dr. Kristin Bendikson, Dr. Awoniyi Awonuga, and Dr. Nicole Noyes.

Kindbody's clinically-managed program covers the full-spectrum of reproductive health, including both female and male fertility, which encompasses fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as a full continuum of reproductive care including physical, mental, and emotional support.

Kindbody owns and operates 33 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book . Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact solutions@kindbody.com .

Kindbody is the leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full-spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 127 leading employers, covering almost 2.7 million lives. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Linkedin .

