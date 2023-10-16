Second "Coffee and Converge" Event Announced

Second installment in series follows Converge on its path towards A Services-led Transformation

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) (OTC: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the next event in its "Coffee and Converge" series, showcasing the Company's services and solutions through a series of virtual and in-person events.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CNW Group/Converge Technology Solutions Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The second instalment in the series will be held in downtown Toronto on Thursday, November 2nd at 8:30am ET and will focus on Converge's next-generation managed services offerings, its differentiators, governance and, ultimately creating true business value for its clients. Learn how Converge earns trust and loyalty by delivering disciplined, innovative managed services to a global client base 24x7, ultimately contributing to the achievement of their most important goals. The discussion will be led by Converge Chief Revenue Officer, John Teltsch and Global Delivery Leader, Mohammad Ahmmad. The two leaders will draw on their respective experiences in the evolving managed services landscape, from the sales process to successfully executing on the delivery and governance of contracted engagements. The intent is to highlight the market demand for Converge's managed services offerings across AI, Cloud, Cyber, and networking as well as its potential across other targeted end markets. Converge will discuss how they work with their strategic partners to develop managed services offerings to give their clients options on how to consume and manage solutions. Learn how clients from various industries are seizing the opportunity to partner with Converge, leveraging its scale and tapping into its deep expertise to run their businesses more efficiently and effectively.

The "Coffee and Converge" series is broadcast live, with a replay of the webcast to be archived in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/ .

Event D etails :

Date: Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

Time: 8:30 - 10:00AM Eastern Time

Where: CIBC Square, Toronto

Live Webcast Registration Link:

https://cibcvirtual.com/coffeeandconverge

In - p erson Registration :

Institutional investors invited to attend in-person will receive instructions directly on how to register. To request an in-person registration link, please contact investors@convergetp.com.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.