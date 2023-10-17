AgentSync, Jimcor Agencies Launch API Initiative

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today, AgentSync and Jimcor Agencies launched a partnership using APIs, or application programming interfaces, to power the next wave of agency management and compliance innovation for thousands of brokers.

Jimcor Agencies is a managing general agency (MGA) and wholesale brokerage representing over 175 carriers, writing nationally in 43 states in lines of business including property and casualty for commercial and personal lines. Jimcor leverages modern insurance infrastructure to better manage the administrative duties of a large, distributed sales force. Through AgentSync's Producer Sync API integration, Jimcor Agencies can now check licenses for all the business's downstream insurance producers before quoting or binding policies.

AgentSync and Jimcor Agencies worked together to bring the Producer Sync API into the All Lines Insurance Suite (ALIS) ecosystem, an agency management system built and maintained by I-Engineering.

"Using our commercially available Producer Sync API to integrate into ALIS, Jimcor Agencies is enabled to leverage producer data across their ecosystem in the most flexible way possible," said Niji Sabharwal, Co-Founder and CEO of AgentSync. "We see this collaboration as step one in offering this level of service and customization to the wider ALIS ecosystem, bringing automated and integrated producer management and compliance to an even wider segment of the industry."

"We wanted to work with someone who would bring the data to us and make it work with the processes we already use," said James Mastowski, President, Chief Information Officer, and Treasurer of Jimcor Agencies. "AgentSync brought a willingness to work with our system. We use ALIS for everything, so we knew we needed a partner with a modern and flexible solution, and AgentSync brings that to the table. With the Producer Sync API, we save time, create revenue, and make it easier to do business."

Using an API that synchronizes data daily with the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR), Jimcor Agencies' management team can validate that a producer is properly licensed and appointed with the right carriers in relevant states before allowing business. By surfacing data directly from NIPR – the insurance industry's source of truth for insurance and appointment data – in the business's agent management system, the Jimcor team can stop compliance violations before they happen.

"Our assistants used to check with the state to be sure a broker was licensed every time they had to quote or bind coverage. Now it's already in our database. We can configure a report for each producer in each state and it automatically flags any issues," said Mastowski. "It's a real transformation to go from a manual licensing check that slows down our process to being something that's just magically happening in the background."

By bringing the power of APIs to the integration-friendly ALIS system, AgentSync and Jimcor hope this will be the first of many deployments of the Producer Sync API that can move the industry forward.

About Jimcor Agencies

Jimcor Agencies is an independent MGA and wholesale brokerage that is family owned, second generation. Founded in 1986 by Frank Mastowski and his wife Ellen, we have grown to represent a portfolio of over 175 admitted and non-admitted markets between our in-house binding authority and brokerage capabilities. Jimcor celebrates family values, independence, and innovation as an Insurance Business America 5-Star MGA & Top Employer for 2023. To learn more, visit www.jimcor.com.

About AgentSync

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. With customer-centric design, seamless APIs, automation, and unparalleled service, AgentSync's solutions provide data intelligence and streamlined onboarding and compliance management processes that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and get producers ready to sell in hours instead of weeks. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and as an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and was ranked 65 in Forbes – America's Best Startup Employers 2023. To learn more, visit www.agentsync.io.

