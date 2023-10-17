Blackbaud Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 31, after the U.S. financial markets close for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event: Blackbaud's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, November 1 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Webcast: investor.blackbaud.com Live Dial-In: 1-877-407-3088

A webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Blackbaud Investor Contact

IR@blackbaud.com

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.