Beyond Raw ® Creates Supercharged Energy & Focus in a Can for Everyday Use

Developed via GNCx Innovations, Beyond Raw's new LIT Charged offering merges functionality and energy for work time, study time, game time, and more!

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the launch of Dynamic Gainer and Dynamic Whey, Beyond Raw is back with a supercharged addition to its portfolio that rivals all products of its kind. Beyond Raw LIT Charged is a high-powered, functional supplement that offers mental focus and energy in a can – perfect for consumers looking for an everyday boost for all occasions.

GNC’s Beyond Raw Lit Charged available today at a GNC near you and GNC.com (PRNewswire)

Powered by GNCX Innovations, this launch was created by GNC's leading nutritional experts with emphasis on input from passionate Beyond Raw loyalists and the highest standard of safety and efficacy. Made with zero sugar, gluten free and only 10 calories per can, Beyond Raw LIT Charged is the ultimate daily supplement to improve energy, mental focus, and reaction time, available now in three great flavors.

"As part of GNC's commitment to offering consumers new and innovative product selections from their favorite brands, GNCX Innovations is launching something spectacular," said Rachel Jones, SVP, Chief Product Innovation and Science Officer, GNC. "Beyond Raw fans will be stoked to try this revolutionary formula featured in LIT Charged that is perfect for everyday use. The initial flavor launches pack as much punch as the energy and focus within, and you can only find these game-changing new formulas here at GNC."

Beyond Raw LIT Charged is loaded with efficacious doses of proven ingredients expertly formulated for any time or occasion. The transparently-labelled formulation which includes 250mg caffeine, 300mg Alpha-GPC, 100mg Neurofactor® coffee fruit extract and 1000mg L-Tyrosine gives consumers the lightning combination of intense energy, boosted cognitive performance, and nootropic and nervous system support. This science-driven formula is available in three fan-favorite flavors – Beyond Raw LIT Charged Gummy Worm , Watermelon, and Snow Cone, and is available for $1 a can at participating GNC stores from 10/19-10/23.

With this launch, GNC now offers more than 70 Beyond Raw products, including must haves like LIT®, Chemistry Labs® and Precision BCAA.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

Media Contact:

Allison

General Inquiries

gnc@allisonworldwide.com

GNC Logo. (PRNewsFoto/GNC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNC