Travel Insured International Announces Partnership with Robin Assist for Customer, Claims and Emergency Travel Assistance Services

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Insured International (Travel Insured), a leading travel insurance provider, has engaged Robin Assist, a tech-driven emergency travel assistance platform, to deliver responsive customer service, emergency travel and medical assistance, and claims to its insureds from any device, anytime, anywhere. The alliance provides Travel Insured's customers with 24/7 support to help mitigate travel risk, and together with the Robin Assist team, service is available to travelers worldwide.

Travel Insured International Unveils Fresh Brand Experience Inspiring Curiosity, Exploration and Authentic Travel Moments (PRNewsfoto/Crum & Forster) (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with Robin Assist underscores Travel Insured's commitment to maintaining our customers' trust and our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction – forging meaningful connections with our community of curious, adventurous travelers, while empowering them to travel with confidence," said Barb Merwin, President of Travel Insured International. "Travel Insured's mission is to alleviate the stress of travel disruptions. We want to ensure that every traveler embarks on their journey feeling safe and assured, no matter what situation they may encounter. Our strategic relationship with Robin Assist will deliver on this mission now and in the future as our business continues to grow."

Robin Assist's claims handling and service platform provides a variety of emergency and concierge capabilities. This platform is supported by a global team of highly experienced travel assistance and emergency coordinators to create a seamless travel experience for Travel Insured's customers.

"We are proud and excited to partner with Travel Insured," said Bo Bawara, Managing Director of Robin Assist. "Our services greatly complement Travel Insured's coverages and align with their commitment to customer service. We look forward to a long and rewarding partnership in delivering industry-leading assistance so customers can travel with confidence, no matter where they are."

With recent events in Israel and the surrounding region, Robin Assist immediately began working with travelers there whose travel plans had been severely disrupted. Working around the clock to help leisure, group, and business travelers trying to leave the country, the team at Robin Assist is providing travelers with on-the-ground logistics and arranging travel out of the country.

"Robin Assist's culture is grounded in empathy, always putting the customer's safety and comfort first," concluded Ms. Merwin. "Their actions and results in response to these unfortunate events – rallying immediately to proactively notify customers who might be affected by events in the Middle East – aligns with the type of commitment Travel Insured has to our customers, and we're grateful to have Robin Assist as partners."

Some of the key services Travel Insured customers will receive through the Robin Assist platform include:

Multi-lingual 24/7 customer support

Emergency medical evacuation and travel assistance

Locating medical facilities, and

Medically necessary repatriation.

For more information, visit www.travelinsured.com.

About Travel Insured International

Travel Insured International (TII), a leading travel insurance provider, is part of Crum & Forster Accident & Health and A&H Travel insurance. Crum & Forster is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through innovative captive solutions as well as through various partnerships with our affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.

Since 1994, TII has proudly served as a trusted companion for global travelers, offering comprehensive insurance and assistance services.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Crum & Forster, rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023). The C&F logo, C&F, Crum & Forster, Travel Insured International and the TII logo are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

About Robin Assist

Robin Assist [robinassist.com], a tech-driven emergency travel assistance platform, is part of battleface Inc., supporting the travel insurance industry globally. It provides 24/7 responsive customer service, claims, emergency travel and medical assistance from any device, any time, any place. The operations team consists of multi-lingual talented humans who come from an extensive travel insurance service and assistance background.

Follow us on LinkedIn [linkedin.com].

Media Contact

Sherry Sutton, VP of Marketing & Communications

marketing@travelinsured.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crum & Forster