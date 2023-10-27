NABIP Promotes Open Enrollment Consumer Tool to Help Millions of Americans Leaving Medicaid

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's open enrollment period begins on November 1. The millions of Americans who are uninsured or do not get coverage through work will have the opportunity to shop for policies that will take effect in 2024. But they only have about ten-weeks to do so. This open enrollment period will end on January 15 for those plans whose coverage begins on January 1.

"One big change this year is that there will be millions of Americans rolling off Medicaid coverage, as some pandemic-era provisions that kept people continuously enrolled in the program expire," stated NABIP CEO Jessica Brooks-Woods. "Although it will be difficult to wade through all the insurance options on the exchanges or to figure out how to confirm eligibility for Medicaid or determine the plan with the best provider networks, there is help available for consumers.

"Licensed, professional agents and brokers can assist these millions of individuals weigh their health insurance options. They have the knowledge and expertise to assist people with re-enrolling in Medicaid, if eligible -- or to claim all the subsidies to which they may be entitled through the exchanges.

"As states unwind their Medicaid rolls, it's critical that those who have relied on the program over the last few years understand all the affordable health insurance options that remain available to them. Agents and brokers can ensure that they do.

"There are a number of free resources available where you can find a professional health insurance agent who can help. In fact, NABIP offers a "Find an Agent" tool on its website. Visit agent-finder.org, enter a zip code, and you'll find licensed agents and brokers in that area who can help identify the right plan for the consumer."

About The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals

NABIP is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. To meet that vital mission, NABIP advances the interests of its members and advocates for sound public-policy solutions. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.

