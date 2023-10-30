LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.24 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.85 million1, or $0.111 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total deposits grew $6.9 million , or 2.66% annualized during the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , total deposits grew $95.0 million , or 13.42% annualized, including $17.6 million in growth in noninterest-bearing deposit, representing 12.23% annualized. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $398.6 million , or 37.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023 , compared with $378.7 million , or 36.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023 .

Total loans grew $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, representing a 3.84% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial and industrial loan activity. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 , total loans grew $51.0 million or 7.35% annualized.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million , compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin expanded slightly from 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023 to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in average yield on loans outpacing the increase in cost of funds.

The Company recorded a $349 thousand negative provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of $10.0 million , or 1.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023 , determined in accordance with the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard. The negative provision for credit losses was primarily driven by improvements in external forecast indexes, as well as $12 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.

On October 13, 2023 , the Company and Partners Bancorp ("Partners") announced the receipt of FDIC and state regulatory approvals for the pending merger of equals, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other customary closing conditions.

"This quarter's core results demonstrate progress in our efforts to position the Company in response to the external environment for continued growth and performance, including stabilization in net interest margin and excellent credit quality," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "With the anticipated closing of the merger with Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter, we continue to place an emphasis on initiatives to support a strong balance sheet and core earnings as our teams seek to provide clients with the highest level of service to meet their needs."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $8.4 million compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin for the current quarter was primarily due to the higher average yield on interest earning assets, which outpaced the increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The overall yield and rate increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 13 basis points over the prior quarter, primarily due to the increase in the average yield on loans of 13 basis points to 5.33% during the third quarter. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 6 basis points increase in the cost of funds to 2.35%.

The Company's core deposit generation strategies continue to yield positive results, including 88 net new checking accounts opened during the third quarter of 2023 for a total of $17.5 million in new deposits. Additionally, further momentum in executing the Company's strategies to service the needs of professional services firms resulted in 73 new accounts opened during the quarter, which are generally expected to fund over the course of the fourth quarter.

Noninterest income remained consistent quarter over quarter at $880 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $886 thousand in income for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in gain on sale of loans, offset by a gain related to the settlement of a legal matter.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $8.0 million compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding one time charges relating to the pending merger with Partners of $777 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $315 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest expense decreased by $284 thousand to $7.2 million1 in the third quarter, impacted primarily by a decrease in recognized external fraud losses.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2023 totaled $1.04 billion and $969.0 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, at June 30, 2023 and $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Total loans increased $9.4 million from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023, or 3.84% annualized, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the third quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $565 thousand with an average outstanding balance of $306 thousand.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $68.0 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $123.2 million at June 30, 2023, while increasing compared to the $30.0 million balance at December 31, 2022. In addition to loan growth, this change was primarily a result of the Company decreasing alternative funding by approximately $45.0 million in the third quarter.

Deposits at September 30, 2023 totaled $1.042 billion, an increase of $6.9 million compared to $1.035 billion at June 30, 2023. Average deposits decreased by $12.2 million during the current quarter, driven by a $33.8 million decrease in average time deposits from $299.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $265.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, as the Company allowed certain higher cost deposits to mature. This decline was offset by increases in average interest-bearing demand and money market deposits as average noninterest-bearing deposits remained flat.

Shareholders' equity decreased slightly from $142.5 million at June 30, 2023 to $141.4 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to a $1.2 million increase in other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the interest rate environment.

Asset Quality

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $349 thousand, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $493 thousand in the second quarter. The negative provision for credit losses included the impact of improvements in external forecast indexes, as well as $12 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $3.0 million, representing 0.24% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.1 million. Loans 30-89 days past due at September 30, 2023 were $1.8 million, representing 0.18% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 336.85% at September 30, 2023, compared to 358.12% at June 30, 2023.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.92% and 12.37%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, compared to 12.88% and 12.29%, respectively, at June 30, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.58%1 at September 30, 2023.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 5,447

$ 4,736

$ 4,545

$ 4,209

$ 8,711 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

62,532

118,438

47,190

25,802

66,085 Cash and cash equivalents

67,979

123,174

51,735

30,011

74,796 Certificates of deposit with other banks

249

498

745

5,623

8,358 Securities available for sale, at fair value

78,779

83,620

86,804

78,813

78,698 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit

losses

37,266

38,220

38,986

31,822

32,571 Loans receivable, gross

978,912

969,533

945,371

927,871

863,969 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(9,964)

(10,228)

(10,526)

(4,666)

(4,569) Loans receivable, net

968,948

959,305

934,845

923,205

859,400 Investments in restricted bank stock

3,107

5,544

4,134

3,377

3,327 Premises and equipment, net

6,414

6,292

6,497

6,743

9,087 Right-of-use asset – premises

9,727

9,896

10,058

10,219

8,920 Bank-owned life insurance

24,732

24,554

24,384

19,244

19,127 Goodwill and other intangible assets

36,715

36,774

36,833

36,894

36,955 Deferred tax asset

6,880

6,571

6,749

5,619

6,378 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

14,899

14,024

12,188

12,084

7,256 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 210,404

$ 240,729

$ 204,495

$ 192,773

$ 184,857 Interest bearing

831,368

794,113

780,003

753,999

766,853 Total deposits

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

946,772

951,710 Other Borrowings

15,000

74,899

31,250

20,938

— Subordinated Debt

40,354

40,398

40,441

40,484

40,526 Operating Lease Liabilities

9,728

9,896

10,058

10,219

8,921 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

7,490

5,985

6,130

6,688

6,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,114,344

1,166,020

1,072,377

1,025,101

1,007,931 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

162

162

250

149

149 Surplus

127,856

127,818

127,659

117,709

117,698 Retained earnings

19,062

19,039

18,911

27,100

27,525 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,729)

(4,567)

(5,239)

(6,405)

(8,430) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

141,351

142,452

141,581

138,553

136,942 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873 Common shares outstanding

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022



9/30/2023

9/30/2022 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)





















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 13,068

$ 12,499

$ 9,410



$ 37,330

$ 25,287 Other

1,710

1,827

1,170



4,765

2,771 Total interest and dividend income

14,778

14,326

10,580



42,095

28,058 INTEREST EXPENSE





















Deposits

5,434

5,242

1,389



15,193

2,872 Other Borrowings

550

558

82



1,196

106 Subordinated Debt

442

437

439



1,311

1,080 Total interest expense

6,426

6,237

1,910



17,700

4,058 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE (CREDIT TO)

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,352

8,089

8,670



24,395

24,000 (Credit to) provision for credit losses

(349)

(493)

515



(549)

1,190 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (CREDIT TO)

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,701

8,582

8,155



24,944

22,810 NONINTEREST INCOME





















Service charges on deposit accounts

198

197

216



593

644 Bank-owned life insurance

177

170

156



488

381 Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities

—

—

—



(2,370)

13 Gain on sale of loans

—

296

420



296

753 Other

505

223

249



905

658 Total noninterest income

880

886

1,041



(88)

2,449 NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries and employee benefits

4,193

4,037

4,234



12,350

11,612 Occupancy

701

696

596



2,104

1,503 Equipment and data processing

934

893

666



2,519

1,858 Professional fees

363

418

330



1,162

865 FDIC insurance

276

184

141



619

483 Bank Shares Tax

278

278

201



834

585 Merger & system conversion related expenses

777

315

—



1,679

— Other

472

995

877



2,280

2,481 Total noninterest expense

7,994

7,816

7,045



23,547

19,387 Income before income tax expense

1,587

1,652

2,151



1,309

5,872 Income tax expense

347

305

379



276

970 NET INCOME

$ 1,240

$ 1,347

$ 1,772



$ 1,033

$ 4,902























EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.17



$ 0.06

$ 0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.17



$ 0.06

$ 0.48 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,





















BASIC

16,235,144

16,228,069

10,590,079



15,984,151

10,087,341 DILUTED

16,235,144

16,228,069

10,590,079



15,984,151

10,136,457

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands) 9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022 Operating Highlights

















Net Income $ 1,240

$ 1,347

$ 1,772

$ 1,033

$ 4,902 Net Interest Income 8,352

8,089

8,670

24,395

24,000 (Credit to) provision for Credit Losses (349)

(493)

515

(549)

1,190 Non-Interest Income 880

886

1,041

(88)

2,449 Non-Interest Expense 7,994

7,816

7,045

23,547

19,387 Earnings per Share, Basic 0.08

0.08

0.17

0.06

0.49 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.11

0.10

0.17

0.26

0.48 Earnings per Share, Diluted 0.08

0.08

0.17

0.06

0.48 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.11

0.10

0.17

0.26

0.48



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 2.89 %

2.81 %

3.51 %

2.88 %

3.40 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 0.39 %

0.43 %

0.65 %

0.11 %

0.63 % Adjusted ROA2 0.59 %

0.51 %

0.65 %

0.46 %

0.63 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 3.46 %

3.81 %

6.48 %

0.98 %

7.68 % Adjusted ROE2 5.17 %

4.51 %

6.48 %

4.00 %

7.66 % Efficiency Ratio 86.59 %

87.09 %

72.55 %

96.87 %

73.30 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 78.17 %

83.58 %

72.55 %

81.97 %

73.34 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.28 %

0.29 %

0.38 %

-0.01 %

0.32 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.54 %

2.52 %

2.60 %

2.56 %

2.51 %









































9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873 Loans Receivable, Net 968,948

959,305

934,845

923,205

859,400



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 210,404

240,729

204,495

192,773

184,857 Interest-bearing Deposits 831,368

794,113

780,003

753,999

766,853 Total Deposits 1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

946,772

951,710



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 12.92 %

12.88 %

13.53 %

12.89 %

11.55 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 12.37 %

12.29 %

12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 12.37 %

12.29 %

12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 % Leverage Ratio1 10.71 %

10.41 %

10.78 %

10.93 %

9.74 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 6.44

$ 6.51

$ 6.46

$ 6.80

$ 6.69



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 2,958

$ 2,856

$ 2,398

$ 2,500

$ 1,979 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.24 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.17 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.30 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

0.23 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 9,964

$ 10,228

$ 10,526

$ 4,666

$ 4,569 ACLL to Total Loans 1.02 %

1.05 %

1.11 %

0.50 %

0.53 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 336.85 %

358.12 %

438.95 %

186.64 %

230.87 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ (12)

$ (97)

$ (2)

$ (60)

$ (164)



















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 55,514

$ 577

4.12 %

$ 30,630

$ 157

2.03 % Securities























Taxable (1)

82,499

833

4.01 %

86,330

745

3.42 % Tax-Exempt

38,589

378

3.89 %

39,258

339

3.43 % Total Securities

121,088

1,211

3.97 %

125,588

1,084

3.42 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

176,602

1,788

4.02 %

156,218

1,241

3.15 % Total Loans (3)

971,877

13,068

5.33 %

824,309

9,410

4.53 % Total Earning Assets

1,148,479

14,856

5.13 %

980,527

10,651

4.31 % Other Assets

97,995









93,116







Total Assets

$ 1,246,474









$ 1,073,643







Interest bearing demand

$ 254,725

$ 1,490

2.32 %

$ 278,637

$ 400

0.57 % Money market demand

254,849

1,827

2.84 %

244,107

568

0.92 % Time deposits

265,573

2,117

3.16 %

205,792

421

0.81 % Total Borrowings

102,669

992

3.83 %

52,562

521

3.93 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

877,816

6,426

2.90 %

781,098

1,910

0.97 % Non Int. Bearing Deposits

209,054









170,863







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,086,870

$ 6,426

2.35 %

$ 951,961

$ 1,910

0.80 % Other Liabilities

17,230









13,243







Total Liabilities

$ 1,104,100









$ 965,204







Shareholders' Equity

$ 142,374









$ 108,439







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,246,474









$ 1,073,643







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





8,430

2.23 %





8,741

3.34 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(78)









(71)



Net Interest Income





$ 8,352









$ 8,670



Net Interest Margin









2.89 %









3.51 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 55,514

$ 577

4.12 %

$ 66,149

$ 708

4.29 % Securities























Taxable (1)

82,499

833

4.01 %

86,366

822

3.82 % Tax-Exempt

38,589

378

3.89 %

39,139

378

3.87 % Total Securities

121,088

1,211

3.97 %

125,505

1,200

3.84 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

176,602

1,788

4.02 %

191,654

1,908

3.99 % Total Loans (3)

971,877

13,068

5.33 %

963,824

12,499

5.20 % Total Earning Assets

1,148,479

14,856

5.13 %

1,155,478

14,407

5.00 % Other Assets

97,995









95,531







Total Assets

$ 1,246,474









$ 1,251,009







Interest bearing demand

$ 254,725

$ 1,490

2.32 %

$ 243,539

$ 1,261

2.08 % Money market demand

254,849

1,827

2.84 %

244,355

1,589

2.61 % Time deposits

265,573

2,117

3.16 %

299,398

2,392

3.20 % Total Borrowings

102,669

992

3.83 %

95,792

995

4.17 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

877,816

6,426

2.90 %

883,084

6,237

2.83 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

209,054









209,072







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,086,870

$ 6,426

2.35 %

$ 1,092,156

$ 6,237

2.29 % Other Liabilities

17,230









17,073







Total Liabilities

$ 1,104,100









$ 1,109,229







Shareholders' Equity

$ 142,374









$ 141,780







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,246,474









$ 1,251,009







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





8,430

2.23 %





8,170

2.17 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(78)









(81)



Net Interest Income





$ 8,352









$ 8,089



Net Interest Margin









2.89 %









2.81 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 51,547

$ 1,561

4.05 %

$ 50,254

$ 306

0.81 % Securities























Taxable (1)

83,343

2,309

3.70 %

86,590

1,608

2.48 % Tax-Exempt

38,617

1,133

3.92 %

41,438

1,085

3.50 % Total Securities

121,960

3,442

3.77 %

128,028

2,693

2.81 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

173,507

5,003

3.86 %

178,282

2,999

2.25 % Total Loans (3)

958,839

37,330

5.21 %

765,267

25,287

4.42 % Total Earning Assets

1,132,346

42,333

5.00 %

943,549

28,286

4.01 % Other Assets

95,406









90,970







Total Assets

$ 1,227,752









$ 1,034,519







Interest bearing demand

$ 251,058

$ 3,938

2.10 %

$ 269,282

$ 905

0.45 % Money market demand

248,921

4,766

2.56 %

228,105

945

0.55 % Time deposits

283,851

6,489

3.06 %

203,947

1,022

0.67 % Total Borrowings

81,873

2,507

4.09 %

84,382

1,186

1.88 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

865,703

17,700

2.73 %

785,716

4,058

0.69 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

203,415









151,941







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,069,118

$ 17,700

2.21 %

$ 937,657

$ 4,058

0.58 % Other Liabilities

17,033









11,517







Total Liabilities

$ 1,086,151









$ 949,174







Shareholders' Equity

$ 141,601









$ 85,345







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,227,752









$ 1,034,519







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





24,633

2.27 %





24,228

3.32 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(238)









(228)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,395









$ 24,000



Net Interest Margin









2.88 %









3.40 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 50,584

$ 50,552

$ 53,301

$ 55,746

$ 53,570 Construction loans

65,836

75,628

67,934

57,713

49,311 Commercial & industrial loans

115,572

104,869

99,356

104,755

98,475 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

111,853

113,254

111,461

105,390

95,537 Owner occupied

161,751

154,520

151,407

139,554

114,863 Non-owner occupied

256,522

254,691

249,638

245,274

233,887 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

172,481

170,271

166,478

168,084

166,388 Second liens and lines of credit

27,870

30,148

30,720

35,576

34,620 Consumer and other loans

11,869

11,308

10,472

10,057

11,929 Municipal loans

4,137

3,929

4,292

5,466

5,404



978,475

969,170

945,059

927,615

863,984 Deferred costs (fees)

437

363

312

256

(15) Total loans receivable

$ 978,912

$ 969,533

$ 945,371

$ 927,871

$ 863,969

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























September 30, 2023



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















U.S. government agency securities

$ 2,000

$ (18)

$ 1,982



Small Business Administration loan pools

693

(14)

679



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

45,614

(5,935)

39,679



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

40,987

(4,548)

36,439







$ 89,294

$ (10,515)

$ 78,779

























Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value

Allowance

for Credit

Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,963)

$ 13,037

$ 512 Structured mortgage-backed securities

22,778

(1,227)

21,551

-



$ 37,778

$ (3,190)

$ 34,588

$ 512





















December 31, 2022



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















Small Business Administration loan pools

$ 858

$ (15)

$ 843



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,189

(4,020)

40,169



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

41,873

(4,072)

37,801







$ 86,920

$ (8,107)

$ 78,813



Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 14,993

$ (994)

$ 13,999



Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,829

(748)

16,081







$ 31,822

$ (1,742)

$ 30,080





LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 210,404

$ 240,729

$ 204,495

$ 192,773

$ 184,857 Demand, interest-bearing

273,673

237,114

250,944

254,478

305,934 Money market and savings

258,334

254,632

241,858

228,048

266,743 Time deposits, $250 and over 51,563

57,194

51,855

46,116

39,123 Time deposits, other

247,798

245,173

235,346

225,357

155,053



$ 1,041,772

$ 1,034,842

$ 984,498

$ 946,772

$ 951,710











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 209,054

$ 209,072

$ 192,135

$ 199,556

$ 170,863 Demand, interest-bearing

254,725

243,539

251,103

278,816

278,637 Money market and savings

254,849

244,355

245,563

245,154

244,107 Time deposits

265,573

299,398

290,605

211,090

205,792



$ 984,201

$ 996,364

$ 979,406

$ 934,616

$ 899,399

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022 Net income $ 1,240

$ 1,347

$ 1,772

$ 1,033

$ 4,902 Average assets 1,246,474

1,251,009

1,073,643

1,227,752

1,034,519 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.39 %

0.43 %

0.65 %

0.11 %

0.63 % Net income 1,240

1,347

1,772

1,033

4,902 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 777

315

-

1,679

- Tax effect at 21% (163)

(66)

-

(353)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,854

1,596

1,772

4,231

4,892 Average assets 1,246,474

1,251,009

1,073,643

1,227,752

1,034,519 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 0.59 %

0.51 %

0.65 %

0.46 %

0.63 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022 Net income $ 1,240

$ 1,347

$ 1,772

$ 1,033

$ 4,902 Average shareholders' equity 142,374

141,780

108,439

141,601

85,345 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 3.46 %

3.81 %

6.48 %

0.98 %

7.68 % Net income 1,240

1,347

1,772

1,033

4,902 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 777

315

-

1,679

- Tax effect at 21% (163)

(66)

-

(353)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,854

1,596

1,772

4,231

4,892 Average shareholders' equity 142,374

141,780

108,439

141,601

85,345 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 5.17 %

4.51 %

6.48 %

4.00 %

7.66 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 86.59 %

87.09 %

72.55 %

96.87 %

73.30 % Net interest income $ 8,352

$ 8,089

$ 8,670

$ 24,395

$ 24,000 Noninterest income 880

886

1,041

(88)

2,449 Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities -

-

-

(2,370)

13 Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 9,232

8,975

9,711

26,677

26,436 Total noninterest expense 7,994

7,816

7,045

23,547

19,387 Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses 777

315

-

1,679

- Adjusted non-interest expense 7,217

7,501

7,045

21,868

19,387 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 78.17 %

83.58 %

72.55 %

81.97 %

73.34 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022



9/30/2023

9/30/2022 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.17



$ 0.06

$ 0.49 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.17



$ 0.06

$ 0.48 Net Income $ 1,240

$ 1,347

$ 1,772



$ 1,033

$ 4,902 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

-



2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

-

-



(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 777

315

-



1,679

- Tax effect at 21% (163)

(66)

-



(353)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,854

1,596

1,772



4,231

4,892 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.17



$ 0.26

$ 0.48 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.17



$ 0.26

$ 0.48

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022 Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 141,351

$ 142,452

$ 141,581

$ 138,553

$ 136,942 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(873)

(932)

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 104,636

$ 105,678

$ 104,748

$ 101,659

$ 99,987 Common shares outstanding

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640 Book value per common share

$ 8.71

$ 8.78

$ 8.73

$ 9.27

$ 9.17 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 6.44

$ 6.51

$ 6.46

$ 6.80

$ 6.69 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654

$ 1,144,873 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(873)

(932)

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,218,980

$ 1,271,698

$ 1,177,125

$ 1,126,760

$ 1,107,918 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (Non-GAAP)

8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022 Net Income (Loss) - GAAP $ 1,240

$ 1,347

$ 1,772

$ 1,033

$ 4,902 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 777

315

-

1,679

- Tax effect at 21% (163)

(66)

-

(353)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,854

1,596

1,772

4,231

4,892 Income tax expense 347

305

379

276

970 (Credit to) provision for credit losses (349)

(493)

515

(549)

1,190 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 163

66

-

851

(3) Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,015

$ 1,474

$ 2,666

$ 4,809

$ 7,049

