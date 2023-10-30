Providing "unprecedented access" to music teachers "at the absolute top of their field" - Forte signs partnership agreement with Aspen Music Festival and School

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forte, the industry-leading online music education platform, today announced an innovative partnership with the Aspen Music Festival and School. Both organizations are committed to expanding access to high-quality music education for students of all levels. Forte will be the only online platform where students can access private lesson teachers officially verified as alumni of the prestigious Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS).

Mark Murtagh, Forte's co-founder and CEO commented – "The Aspen Music Festival and School has long been recognized as the premier classical music festival in the United States. This partnership will provide unprecedented access to AMFS alumni and their inspirational teaching practices and musical philosophies. Using Forte's industry-leading music learning platform, students can take private lessons from an AMFS alumni teacher who is not only a perfect fit for their skill level, goals, and musical interests but is verified by the AMFS to be a world-class musician and pedagogue. We're excited to connect students of all skill levels to transformational lesson experiences with AMFS alumni teachers."

AMFS verified alumni teachers are among the most elite musicians in the world and perform in some of the most prestigious orchestras, opera companies, and ensembles on the globe. Having participated in AMFS programs of study ranging from orchestra, piano, opera, classical guitar, composition, and more, AMFS alumni are experts at their craft and at the absolute top of their field.

"By partnering with Forte, we lean into Music Director Robert Spano's belief that AMFS students are a 'living stream of tradition' and a community that brings music to life," said Azusa Chapman, AMFS Vice President and Dean of Students. "Beyond Aspen, AMFS alumni teachers continue this tradition – now with the opportunity to bring music to students of all ages and experience levels on Forte no matter where they live in the world."

Over 50 Forte teachers have been verified as alumni of the Aspen Music Festival and School. Each has previously taught in AMFS Education programs and been recommended by the AMFS's Dean of Students, ensuring the highest level of teaching experience and ability. Users can browse these teachers at https://fortelessons.com/aspen-students/ .

All lessons are delivered on Forte, the industry's leading online music education platform distinguished by its industry-leading, high-definition audio quality and user-centric design.

ABOUT FORTE

Forte ( www.fortelessons.com ) is the most trusted brand in online music lessons. With an impressive suite of innovative features, including effortlessly recorded lessons, simultaneous dual camera angles, and interactive live shared notebooks – all within a single, user-friendly interface, the Forte platform is revolutionizing the world of musical education.

The global music education market is enormous. In the US alone, seven percent of the population has taken music lessons in the past year. It is the number one item of expenditure by parents on supplemental activities for their children, larger than sports and academic test prep.

Mark Murtagh is a long-time investor in the education sector who has built a reputation for spotting "trapped value" in world class educational institutions. He has previously worked with top-tier music institutions, including The Juilliard School and Berklee College of Music, helping them reach massive global audiences and generate significant new revenues. Mark established Forte Lessons in 2022 with co-founder Hunter McGranahan.

ABOUT THE ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL AND SCHOOL

The AMFS is the United States' premier classical music festival, presenting more than 300 musical events during its eight-week summer season in Aspen. The organization draws top classical musicians from around the world to this Colorado mountain retreat for an unparalleled combination of performances and music education.

About 400 music students from 40 U.S. states and 40 countries come to Aspen in the summers to play in four orchestras, sing, conduct, compose and study with 200 renowned artist-faculty members. Students represent the field's best talent; many have already begun their professional careers, and others are on the cusp.

Renowned alumni include violinists Joshua Bell, Sarah Chang, Cho-Liang Lin, Robert McDuffie, Midori, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Gil Shaham; pianists Ingrid Fliter, Orli Shaham, Conrad Tao, Yuja Wang, Wu Han and Joyce Yang; conductors Marin Alsop, James Conlon, James Levine, Leonard Slatkin and Joshua Weilerstein; composers William Bolcom, Philip Glass, David Lang, Augusta Read Thomas, Bright Sheng and Joan Tower; vocalists Jamie Barton, Sasha Cooke, Renée Fleming, Dawn Upshaw and Tamara Wilson; cellists Lynn Harrell and Alisa Weilerstein; guitarist Sharon Isbin; performer Peter Schickele; and bassist Edgar Meyer. Learn more at aspenmusicfestival.com .

