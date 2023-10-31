ORORO Heated Apparel is Now a Proud Sponsor of Gopher Athletics

ORORO Joins the Big Ten with University of Minnesota Sponsorship

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel is proud to announce a new sponsorship opportunity with the University of Minnesota - Gopher Athletics. The partnership involves ORORO sponsoring Gopher men's hockey warm-ups and the Black Friday ticket specials. ORORO will also be on-site for Gopher football games providing Gopher fans the opportunities to learn more about the product, try on different heated pieces, and stay warm on cold game days.

OROROWEAR.COM (PRNewsfoto/ORORO Heated Apparel) (PRNewswire)

"ORORO is proud to stand with Gopher Athletics, bringing the best of heated apparel to the most passionate fans. Our new line is a blend of sustainability, innovation, and warmth, ensuring every Gopher supporter stays cozy and stylish," Mark H., CEO and co-founder of ORORO, said.

ORORO's 23/24 new products feature fresh colors for their recycled fleece line, puffer jackets, innovative heated chopper mittens and down scarves.

About ORORO Heated Apparel

ORORO Heated Apparel is the most trusted direct-to-consumer heated clothing company that started in 2015 in Kansas City, with the mission to empower people to challenge the climate with functional yet fashionable apparel. ORORO's heated outerwear is timeless with attention to quality, safety and affordability. For more information, visit www.ororo.com .

