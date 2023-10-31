QUÉBEC'S MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AUTHORIZES RÉSEAU ALLÉGÉ QUÉBEC TO CONSTRUCT ENERGY STORAGE MANUFACTURING AND RESEARCH FACILITY IN SHAWINIGAN

Réseau Allégé Québec seeks to build the lowest cost and highest performing giga factory in the world for addressing critical, unmet grid-scale electric battery storage and related advanced systems manufacturing in North America

VILLE DE SHAWINIGAN, QC, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightening Grid Québec Inc. (LGQ, and d/b/a Réseau Allégé Québec) announced today that it has received environmental and construction authorization from the Québec Ministry of the Environment to construct its advanced energy storage manufacturing and research facility located in the Ville de Shawinigan, Québec.

Lightening Grid Québec (PRNewswire)

"We have reached a significant milestone in our mission to establish a state-of-the-art energy storage manufacturing and research facility in Shawinigan, thanks to the exceptional support from our partners in Québec and North America," said Michael Epstein, CEO of Réseau Allégé Québec. "As we continue with the necessary work and permitting processes, we are excited to forge stronger relationships with our local and regional partners, which currently include Broccolini Construction Inc. and a team of professionals, so that we can contribute to the growth of the Shawinigan and Québec communities."

As a technology leader, LGQ's estimated capital costs are less than $50 per GWh, or about half of the global industry average. LGQ's large capacity cells enable two to three times the production output within a typical building footprint, translating to greater energy efficiency, productivity, and manufacturing agility. Battery performance advantages include 10,000 to 20,000 cycles, or up to one magnitude greater than competitors' energy storage systems. LGQ's charging time to full charge in 3 to 5 minutes for large-scale systems is exceptional in the industry.

"The majority of construction is planned to be at full speed during 2024, and the construction process is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs. Upon becoming operational, the facility will further contribute to the region's job growth and economic development," said Guy said Laliberté, chief operations officer, LGQ. "Our goal is to build a sustainable, globally competitive position for LGQ's highly advanced energy storage systems in Shawinigan."

With the fast-growing market demand for the products LGQ will produce, the company is moving quickly to establish Shawinigan as a globally competitive location in all aspects of performance, cost, and capital and energy efficiency. The approved phase 1A facility, a part of LGQ's Phase 1 plan, will have an initial production capacity of 7 GWh. And plans for future expansion, aiming to reach 20 GWh production capacity.

"The City of Shawinigan applauds the Ministry of the Environment's permitting decision. Réseau Allégé Québec's project in the Alice-Asselin industrial park is promising. It is not only part of an ecosystem of innovative and creative businesses in Shawinigan, but also a larger network that is part of Quebec's Energy Transition Valley. We await the realization of this project with great interest," said Michel Angers, Mayor of Shawinigan.

LGQ's facility will specialize in manufacturing battery packs, cells, and systems that are tied to the company's commitment to superior energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. LGQ's high-value products and services will serve critical energy, environmental, and security infrastructure needs in North America. The products are differentiated by their excellent performance, safety, competitive cost, and uniquely high capacity.

"RBC Capital Markets is proud to work with Lightening Grid Québec and Lightergy and pleased to see the continued support of the local community in approving construction permits for the project," said Robert Nicholson, Head of Renewables and Energy Transition, Canadian Power, Utilities, and Infrastructure, RBC Capital Markets. "RBC is committed to providing the advice and solutions our clients need to advance clean technology and green infrastructure in support of a more sustainable future."

William Turlington, Head of Mining, Metals and Industries Finance, Americas for Société Générale, the financial advisor on the project, said, "The Ministry of the Environment's permitting decision - a critical catalyst that allows the construction phase to begin – underscores the importance of delivering this much-needed grid-scale electric battery manufacturing project to the province of Quebec."

RBC Capital Markets and Société Générale are advisors to LGQ.

"By assisting Lightening Grid Québec in their progress toward establishing their future facilities in Shawinigan, we, along with a team of professionals, are excited to continue advancing the project that will contribute to the region's economy and support its position as a renewable energy leader," said Michael Sciotto, Construction Director, Broccolini Construction Inc.

Broccolini Construction Inc., a leading single-source provider of construction based in Québec, Canada, development, and real estate services, catering to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential markets in Canada, collaborated with several professional services teams to create LGQ's preliminary design for Phase A of its Shawinigan-based manufacturing and research facility.

ABOUT LIGHTENING GRID QUÉBEC

Lightening Grid Québec, formed by Compact Power, Inc., d/b/a Lightergy™, brings nearly 20 years of advanced energy storage technology expertise and breakthrough power solutions including energy management systems, cells, modules, and battery systems. Lightergy has a strong history of collaboration with Hydro-Québec beginning in 2007. The company has amassed a portfolio of intellectual property with over 100 patents and patents pending as well as established its products in the niche, high-margin defense, emergency services, and critical infrastructure markets. The company has pioneered the development and production of uniquely high-capacity battery cells and systems, enabling superior economics, performance, and energy efficiency for production and operation. http://www.lighteninggridqc.com

Charles Nicolas

Réseau Allégé Québec / Lightening Grid Québec

+1-214-557-5454 - charles@leveecommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lightening Grid Quebec