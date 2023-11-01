Signature, the Premier HR Conference From McLean & Company, Returns in Five Days

What: Signature is an innovative, research-based HR conference

When: Sunday, November 5 to Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Where: The Hilton Orlando resort in Florida, USA

Who: Hosted by global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company

Why: Amid the new future of work, a challenging labor market, and an uncertain economy, the industry event provides C-suite and VP-level executives, directors, and managers of HR with practical tips, tools, and actionable guidance that can be immediately implemented.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations increasingly turn to HR as an important strategic partner in times of economic and social instability, the HR function continues to play a critical role in organizational long-term viability and success. To offer HR professionals a dedicated educational space to address the current landscape and trending topics within the industry, Signature 2023, hosted by McLean & Company, the trusted research and advisory partner of HR leaders around the world, is returning from November 5-7.

Signature, the annual HR industry conference from McLean & Company, is returning November 5-7, 2023, at the Hilton Orlando resort in Florida to provide C-suite and VP-level executives, directors, and managers of HR with practical tips, tools, and actionable guidance that can be immediately implemented within their unique organizations. (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

In just five days, HR leaders will come together to connect and network with experts, analysts, and peers face-to-face at the Hilton Orlando resort in Florida. With the overarching theme of "The Future of HR," the timely conference aims to equip HR leaders with future-focused, data-backed insights, tactics, and strategies that can be immediately applied to their unique organizations.

"With each decade seemingly marked by a black swan event, from stock market crashes to geopolitical conflicts and global pandemics, HR's ability to plan and prepare for the future continues to be tested," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "As a strategic partner to the organization, HR must be able to step into an expanded role and plan for not only the expected evolution of the industry but also the unthinkable and the unknown. Signature has been designed to offer research-guided, data-backed insights and the opportunity to learn from other HR leaders from across a wide range of industries and experiences to best prepare for the unknown future of HR."

Each session at Signature 2023 has been curated by the firm and is led by experts, analysts, and industry leaders to enable the resolution of current and future obstacles for HR professionals across a variety of areas, including:

Talent implications of artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (e.g., ChatGPT), and machine learning (ML)

Workplace culture and creating psychologically safe work environments

Upskilling, reskilling, and redeployment of the workforce

Evolving the employee value proposition (EVP)

Streamlining HR priorities and focusing on what matters

HR and organizational resiliency in ever-changing times

The future of work and HR

Attendees at this year's conference can expect a collection of keynotes, rapid-fire sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, and CHRO panel discussions from more than 20 leading HR industry experts, including future of work expert Sinead Bovell, expert on resilience and workplace wellness Dr. Robyn Hanley-Dafoe, and Chief Human Resources Officer at University of Tennessee System (UT) Brian Dickens.

For more information, including the full conference agenda, please visit mcleanco.com/signature.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts and subject matter experts regarding Signature's timely topics and other trending HR industry themes can contact Senior Communications Manager Kelsey King at kking@infotech.com.

Those interested in joining McLean & Company's Media Insiders program for exclusive access to new industry research and trends insights can contact pr@mcleanco.com.

McLean & Company also offers workshops to HR professionals to support them in program building and navigating other nuances of their roles. For more information, please visit mcleanco.com/workshops.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

McLean & Company Logo (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

