Transparent House and MikeTeevee Collaborate on Innovative CGI Spot for Experian's Smart Money™ Debit Card Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparent House collaborated with MikeTeevee to create a groundbreaking animated spot for the launch of the Experian Smart Money™ Debit Card.

Experian, the world's leading global information services company, introduces the Experian Smart Money™ Debit Card. Transparent House and MikeTeevee joined hands to create an enticing animated spot that focuses on the card's allure and excellence.

Denis Krylov, Co-founder of Transparent House, shared insights on the collaboration, saying, "Collaborating with MikeTeevee on the Experian Smart Money™ Spot was an inspiring venture. Together, we've crafted a visual narrative that is not only engaging but also reflects Experian's innovative spirit and commitment to excellence."

According to MikeTeevee: "Transparent House team brought a level of innovation and artistry to our project that transformed it into something extraordinary."

The Experian's Cooler team also praised Transparent House's professionalism: "We couldn't be happier with the efficiency, professionalism, flexibility, and, most crucially, collaborative spirit that Transparent House brought to every step of the creative process."

With unparalleled artistry, the CGI animated spot melds meticulous attention to detail, captivating visuals, and an evocative soundscape. While it serves as a backdrop for the Experian Smart Money™ Debit Card, the piece stands as a showcase of the power of creative storytelling in the digital age.

The spot is available on-line and on cable networks starting mid-October 2023.

