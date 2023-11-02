American Women's Medical Association and DrugDocs Inc. Partner To Raise Sex/Gender Awareness in Disease Treatment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill and KANATA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The American Women's Medical Association (AMWA) and DrugDocs Inc. (DrugDocs) have formed a strategic partnership committed to raising sex/gender awareness in disease treatment.

DrugDocs developed the DRUGDOCS® platform to bring current best evidence on prescribed drugs to healthcare professionals and to inform evidence-based practices. With this partnership, DrugDocs is committed to disseminating information on the current evidence and gaps in clinical study data regarding sex/gender differences for prescribed medications.

For AMWA, this alliance amplifies efforts to promote awareness of the need for the integration of sex and gender healthcare into the medical education curricula. In 2008, AMWA co-founded the Sex and Gender Health Collaborative (SGHC), which brings together a collaborative network of allies within the field. From 2015 to 2021, AMWA hosted a series of four sex and gender health education summits to promote the integration of these concepts into the learning curricula of future healthcare practitioners.

For both parties, this latest collaboration is a significant step forward in creating a critical framework for consistent engagement and collaboration in the study of sex-specific differences in the treatment of disease.

"This partnership positions us to more effectively respond to the 2016 SABV (sex as biological variable) mandate from NIH and we're looking forward to being a leading contributor to the vital learning that remains ahead for the entire scientific community," says DrugDocs CEO Isabella Steffensen, PhD. "Everyone benefits from the awareness and resultant integration of more equity in research that will ultimately empower decision-makers to make better informed choices that create meaningful progress in the healthcare sector."

AMWA Executive Director Dr. Eliza Lo Chin, MD, MPH, added, "Integrating sex and gender differences into medical education is integral to AMWA's goal of improving healthcare for all. By collaborating with DrugDocs we hope to increase access to resources that will deepen our understanding of evidence-based personalized medicine for women and men, as well as our understanding of disease and physiology as a whole."

In addition to collaborating on the DRUGDOCS® platform, AMWA and DrugDocs plan to jointly collaborate through various educational initiatives to highlight the importance of sex and gender differences in therapeutic outcomes.

About the American Women's Medical Association:

The American Women's Medical Association (AMWA) is the nation's oldest multispecialty organization dedicated to advancing women in medicine, advocating for equity, and improving health care. Since its founding in 1915, AMWA has been the vision and voice of women in medicine. amwa-doc.org

About DrugDocs Inc.:

DrugDocs Inc. was founded in 2008 to bring a drug information platform (DRUGDOCS®) to health care professionals to provide a one-stop shop for current, best evidence on prescribed drugs. DrugDocs Inc. uses the systematic literature review framework to collect timely, comprehensive drug literature for prescribed medications. This literature consists of published reports of clinical studies, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and practice guidelines. drugdocs.com

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Jodi Godfrey, MS, RDN

American Medical Women's Association

Deputy Director

Jgodfrey@amwa-doc.org

973-809-5462

Dr. Mimi M. Kim, MS, PhD

Drug Docs Inc.

Vice-President, Scientific Affairs and Strategic Growth

mkim@drugdocs.com

613-271-1760

View original content:

SOURCE DrugDocs Inc.