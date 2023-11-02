BLUETTI's Latest ESS Helps California Homeowners Combat NEM3.0's Costly Revenue Losses

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective on April 14, 2023, NEM 3.0 has changed the solar landscape in California. It has moved from offering a credit equivalent to the retail electricity rate for exported solar production to a time-of-use rate structure. This means that solar energy sold to the grid during off-peak hours will earn lower returns, while energy sold during peak hours will receive higher prices. As standalone solar systems require longer payback period, homeowners are increasingly motivated to integrate battery storage into their solar setups to reduce costs and potentially earn compensation for selling energy back to the grid.

BLUETTI, a leading energy storage company, has announced a comprehensive solution to navigate California's new net billing tariff, also known as "NEM 3.0". This innovative solution, centered around the BLUETTI EP900 and EP800 energy storage systems, promises to maximize homeowners' return on investment (ROI) and enhance their energy independence.

The EP900 on/off-grid energy storage system, with its hybrid inverter EP900 and customizable battery packs (2 to 4 B500), can store up to 19.8kWh of electricity and deliver up to 9,000W power. Compatible with a variety of solar panels, the system enables homeowners to store excess solar energy generated during the day and switch to battery power automatically during peak times with a simple configuration on BLUETTI's app. This greatly decreases the reliance on expensive peak power and maximizes savings. Users can also configure the EP900 system to sell excess power back to the grid during high compensation periods, maximizing credits and further increasing financial return.

(PRNewswire)

For homeowners with smaller solar systems who don't have that much excess power to sell back to the grid, the BLUETTI EP800 off-grid energy storage system is the perfect approach with a more appealing price and easier adoption. Sharing the same B500 battery with the EP900, the EP800 battery system is scalable up to a maximum of 19.8kWh. It allows users to store excess daytime solar-generated electricity in the battery for use during peak hours, significantly reducing electricity costs. Additionally, the EP800 can serve as an emergency backup power source. Once a power outage occurs, the EP800 kicks in within 20 milliseconds, too fast for homeowners to even realize that an outage just happened (The EP900's UPS function is even faster at 10ms), ensuring a continuous power supply. With a high power output of 7,600W and dual voltage (120V and 240V), this EP800 system can power all household appliances, from refrigerators to water heaters, from dryers to electric vehicles. Homeowners are protected from power outages and have a peaceful and uninterrupted life. For those residing in remote areas, the EP800 system, when combined with solar arrays, also serves as a perfect substitute for the utility grid, empowering homeowners to achieve energy independence.

Easy to install and operate, BLUETTI's innovative EP800 and EP900 energy storage systems provide California homeowners with an easy way to adapt to the NEM 3.0 rule. These energy storage systems deliver the flexibility to maximize returns and ensure uninterrupted power during outages. Check more at https://www.bluettipower.com/

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC