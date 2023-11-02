Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today reported operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, net income available for common shareholders was $0.67 per diluted share and $1.89 per diluted share, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, operating income was $100.1 million and $191.7 million, respectively.

Highlights for the third quarter and subsequent to quarter-end include:

Generated funds from operations available to common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $1.65 for the quarter.

Generated 3.8% comparable property operating income (POI) growth for the quarter.

Highest year-to-date comparable leasing volume on record with 1.6 million square feet of comparable space signed in the first nine months of 2023.

Continued robust levels of leasing with 100 signed leases for 552,765 square feet of comparable space in the quarter at a cash basis rollover of 11%.

Federal Realty's portfolio was 92.3% occupied and 94.0% leased. Both metrics reflect a negative impact of approximately 100 basis points resulting from the vacating of the final Bed Bath & Beyond leases.

Continued strong small shop leasing, ending the quarter at 90.7% leased, an increase of 50 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 80 basis points year-over-year.

Tightened and raised 2023 earnings per diluted share guidance to $2.65 - $2.73 and 2023 FFO per diluted share guidance to $6.50 - $6.58 .

"In the first nine months of 2023, we achieved a Federal Realty record by leasing over 1.6 million square feet of comparable space," said Donald C. Wood, Federal Realty's Chief Executive Officer. "Our business's strength lies in superior demographics, fueling active leasing at our premium retail destinations. We remain focused on continuing to grow occupancy over the coming quarters."

Financial Results

Net Income

For the third quarter 2023, net income available for common shareholders was $55.0 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.67 versus $154.1 million and $1.89, respectively, for the third quarter 2022.

FFO

For the third quarter 2023, FFO was $135.3 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $129.3 million, or $1.59 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Operational Update

Occupancy

The portfolio was 92.3% occupied as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 20 basis points year-over-year. The portfolio was 94.0% leased as of September 30, 2023. Both the occupied and leased metrics reflect a negative impact of approximately 100 basis points resulting from the vacating of the final Bed Bath & Beyond leases.

Small shop leased rate was 90.7% as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 50 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 80 basis points year-over-year.

Additionally, our residential properties were 97.8% leased as of September 30, 2023.

Leasing Activity

During the third quarter 2023, Federal Realty signed 105 leases for 565,496 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty signed 100 leases for 552,765 square feet at an average rent of $34.51 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $31.17 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 11%, 21% on a straight-line basis.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.36 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on January 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024.

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on January 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 2, 2024.

Summary of Other Activities

August 28, 2023 – Federal Realty earned a place on The San Francisco Chronicle's 2023 Top Workplaces list for its commitment to employee well-being and satisfaction.

October 12, 2023 – Federal Realty acquired the fee interest under a portion of its Mercer on One (formerly known as Mercer Mall) property for $55.0 million pursuant to the purchase option included in the master lease.

October 27, 2023 – Federal Realty sold a building on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California for $17.2 million .

Guidance

Federal Realty tightened and raised its 2023 guidance for earnings per diluted share to $2.65 to $2.73 from $2.64 to $2.76 and its 2023 FFO per diluted share to $6.50 to $6.58 from $6.46 to $6.58.

Conference Call Information

Federal Realty's management team will present an in-depth discussion of Federal Realty's operating performance on its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call, which is scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. To participate, please call 1-844-826-3035 five to ten minutes prior to the call start time and use the passcode 3535271 (required). The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at www.federalrealty.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 16, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921; Passcode: 10182801.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this Press Release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 8, 2023, and include the following:

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire or to fill existing vacancy;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any development, redevelopment, or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property development, redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital, or if the costs of capital we obtain are significantly higher than historical levels;

risks associated with general economic conditions, including inflation and local economic conditions in our geographic markets;

risks of financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense;

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT; and

risks related to natural disasters, climate change and public health crises (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address them, may precipitate or materially exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned risks, and may significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this Press Release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2023

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands, except share and

per share data)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Real estate, at cost





Operating (including 2,013,166 and $1,997,583 of consolidated variable interest

entities, respectively) $ 9,848,565

$ 9,441,945 Construction-in-progress (including $11,030 and $8,477 of consolidated variable

interest entities, respectively) 619,964

662,554

10,468,529

10,104,499 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $402,929 and $362,921 of

consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) (2,901,879)

(2,715,817) Net real estate 7,566,650

7,388,682 Cash and cash equivalents 98,210

85,558 Accounts and notes receivable, net 192,066

197,648 Mortgage notes receivable, net 9,209

9,456 Investment in partnerships 35,463

145,205 Operating lease right of use assets, net 87,597

94,569 Finance lease right of use assets, net 44,762

45,467 Prepaid expenses and other assets 259,736

267,406 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,293,693

$ 8,233,991 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Mortgages payable, net (including $189,928 and $191,827 of consolidated variable

interest entities, respectively) $ 318,501

$ 320,615 Notes payable, net 652,203

601,077 Senior notes and debentures, net 3,479,821

3,407,701 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 209,854

190,340 Dividends payable 91,372

90,263 Security deposits payable 30,180

28,508 Operating lease liabilities 76,413

77,743 Finance lease liabilities 67,813

67,660 Other liabilities and deferred credits 229,948

237,699 Total liabilities 5,156,105

5,021,606 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 176,539

178,370 Shareholders' equity





Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $.01 par:





5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation

preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding 150,000

150,000 5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation

preference $25 per share), 392,878 shares issued and outstanding 9,822

9,822 Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 200,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares

authorized, respectively, 81,618,162 and 81,342,959 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively 821

818 Additional paid-in capital 3,846,845

3,821,801 Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (1,132,350)

(1,034,186) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,773

5,757 Total shareholders' equity of the Trust 2,881,911

2,954,012 Noncontrolling interests 79,138

80,003 Total shareholders' equity 2,961,049

3,034,015 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,293,693

$ 8,233,991

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Income Statements September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) REVENUE













Rental income $ 286,323

$ 273,179

$ 839,509

$ 793,516 Mortgage interest income 281

272

833

805 Total revenue 286,604

273,451

840,342

794,321 EXPENSES













Rental expenses 58,595

58,809

169,410

166,189 Real estate taxes 33,045

32,803

97,992

94,628 General and administrative 13,149

13,100

37,607

39,046 Depreciation and amortization 81,731

77,109

239,342

223,244 Total operating expenses 186,520

181,821

544,351

523,107















Gain on deconsolidation of VIE —

70,374

—

70,374 Gain on sale of real estate —

29,723

1,702

29,723















OPERATING INCOME 100,084

191,727

297,693

371,311















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)













Other interest income 721

234

3,775

487 Interest expense (42,726)

(35,060)

(124,835)

(98,707) Income from partnerships 1,313

1,873

3,494

4,878 NET INCOME 59,392

158,774

180,127

277,969 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,344)

(2,636)

(7,245)

(8,171) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST 57,048

156,138

172,882

269,798 Dividends on preferred shares (2,008)

(2,008)

(6,024)

(6,026) NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 55,040

$ 154,130

$ 166,858

$ 263,772















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC:













Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.67

$ 1.90

$ 2.04

$ 3.31 Weighted average number of common shares 81,274

80,765

81,210

79,480 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED:













Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.67

$ 1.89

$ 2.04

$ 3.31 Weighted average number of common shares 81,274

81,511

81,210

80,137

Federal Realty Investment Trust Funds From Operations September 30, 2023



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands, except per share data) Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO)











Net income

$ 59,392

$ 158,774

$ 180,127

$ 277,969 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,344)

(2,636)

(7,245)

(8,171) Gain on deconsolidation of VIE

—

(70,374)

—

(70,374) Gain on sale of real estate

—

(29,723)

(1,702)

(29,723) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

71,802

67,455

212,792

196,159 Amortization of initial direct costs of leases

8,116

7,454

23,468

19,129 Funds from operations

136,966

130,950

407,440

384,989 Dividends on preferred shares (1)

(1,875)

(1,875)

(5,625)

(5,625) Income attributable to downREIT operating partnership units

693

704

2,074

2,111 Income attributable to unvested shares

(494)

(449)

(1,481)

(1,353) FFO

$ 135,290

$ 129,330

$ 402,408

$ 380,122 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted (1)(2)

82,004

81,511

81,942

80,232 FFO per diluted share (2)

$ 1.65

$ 1.59

$ 4.91

$ 4.74

Notes:

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, dividends on our Series 1 preferred stock were not deducted in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares were dilutive and are included in "weighted average common shares, diluted." (2) The weighted average common shares used to compute FFO per diluted common share includes downREIT operating partnership units that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS. Conversion of these operating partnership units is dilutive in the computation of FFO per diluted share for all periods presented but is anti-dilutive for the computation of dilutive EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

