Rattan Launches the Quercus - Premium Long-Range Cargo Ebike for a Better Commute

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rattan, a renowned name in the fat tire electric bike industry, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the Rattan Quercus, a cargo ebike with extended range and high weight capacity. This cutting-edge long-distance ebike is revolutionizing commuting for trips up to 100+ miles, especially carrying ebike cargo. Advanced features make the Quercus the natural choice for commuters, shoppers, and anyone seeking an eco-friendly and convenient transportation solution.

Rattan Quercus - Premium Long-Range Cargo eBike for a Better Commute (PRNewswire)

Rattan Quercus – Best Budget Electric Bike for Family Use

The Rattan Quercus dual battery feature has been highly anticipated as commuters and leisure riders enjoy longer trips carrying more weight in ebike cargo.

"I'm finally able to make my longer commute comfortably without having to rely on transit schedules. The longtail bicycle design and cargo capacity of up to 450lbs of the Quercus means I can easily take my work materials with me." ~ Rattan Quercus Cargo Ebike Enthusiast

The Rattan Quercus fat tire electric bike is for everyone with a 1200w (peak) motor, Class-3 speed (Top Speed 30mph), and 48V 20AH Samsung Cells Battery.

Key Features and Advantages – Robust, Reliable, and Resilient

With impressive features and exceptional performance, the Rattan Quercus promises to set new benchmarks as the best budget electric bike in the eco-conscious urban mobility community.

Dual Battery – The core of the Quercus long-distance ebike is the lockable 48v, 960wh, 20ah battery with BMS. The optional dual battery (20ah+20ah) design increases the battery life of the electric bicycle. Enjoy longer rides without frequent recharging with a total capacity of 40 Ah. This impressive energy storage capacity offers an extended range for longer distances and more riding time without power concerns. Commute or explore without worrying about a low battery!

Torque Sensor – The torque sensor's precise control and real-time responsiveness improve the handling and safety of the Quercus electric bicycle. Riders have greater power output control to quickly adapt to various road conditions and changing riding environments. The Quercus has ample torque to accelerate rapidly with smooth performance on all kinds of terrain.

Hydraulic Suspension Fork – Agile, stable, advanced, and safe, the Quercus Hydraulic Suspension Fork offers more precise adjustments for increased stability and improved reaction times to sudden changes in road conditions.

Tail Light Turn Signals – Quercus riders easily communicate turns in advance with enhanced visibility tail light turn signals. Tail light turn signals provide greater safety and visibility, so many areas have implemented regulations that ebike riders use rear turn signals, like other vehicles. Quercus turn signals follow these regulatory compliance requirements.

Display & APP – A highly visible LCD screen displays speed, power, mileage, etc. Charge a smartphone on the go with this high-tech, innovative, customizable solution.

More Features -

750w 48V Shengyi Brushless Rear Hub Motor, 1200W (Peak)

Thumb Press Throttle

LCD Color Screen & APP Sync

Controllable Tail Light Turn Signals

Magnesium Alloy Wheel

80NM for Climbing Performance

Weight: 82 lbs

Battery UL 2849 & 2271 Rated, 20AH Samsung 21700 Battery Cells

Semi-Integrated Battery Position

Up to 80 Miles with 1 Default Battery, More Than 100 Miles with Dual Batteries

Top Speed: 30MPH

3 Modes 5 Levels Pedal Assist

4.5A Charger

Charging Time 4-5 Hours

Step-Thru Frame

Non-Foldable Frame

450lbs Payload Capacity

25A Sin Wave Controller

Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Shimano 8-speed Gear Shift System

Hydraulic Suspension Front Fork with Locking Adjustable Travel of 80mm

Fat Tires 20*4

Regular Seat Post 30.4mm X 350mm

Oversized, Extra Bright Integrated Headlight

Rider Height Recommendation 5'3" to 6'5"

About Rattan Ebikes

Rattan is an affordable ebike company committed to cargo electric ebikes for sale that caters to the eco-conscious family electric bike rider. Ebiking is not just a sport but a lifestyle! Rattan is dedicated to sustainability, affordability, and innovative technology, building better for the next generation.

Rattan began as a bicycle manufacturer, transforming into a manufacturer of electric bicycles. With over 10 years of manufacturing technology and experience, the robust R&D team is the foundation that has made Rattan an industry pioneer. Rattan constantly improves products and technologies, playing a vital role in making the world more space-efficient and sustainable and reducing carbon emissions.

As an integral part of the ebike industry, Rattan's research uncovered the need for commuters to find an ideal electric bike for daily commutes. The Quercus cargo design provides an optimal balance between durability and efficiency, crafted to be the prime option for commuter needs with an extra bright headlight, large cargo capacity, and extended trips of up to 100 miles with the optional dual battery setup.

Visit www.rattanebike.com for more information about Rattan. Visit https://www.rattanebike.com/products/quercus for more details about the new Quercus fat tire cargo ebike. Follow Rattan on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Media contact

ERIK YAM

marketing@rattanebike.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rattan E-bike