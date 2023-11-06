Element451 Acquires Enrollify: Setting the New Standard for Education and Professional Development in Higher Ed Marketing

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451 , the all-in-one, intelligent student engagement platform for higher education, proudly announces its acquisition of Enrollify, higher ed's trusted media resource.

Since 2019, Enrollify has been a go-to destination for enrollment managers, marketers, and industry leaders seeking the latest insights, data, and resources.

"I remember pitching the idea of building a next generation media brand for higher ed marketers and admissions professionals to Tony Fraga, CEO of Direct Development, like it was yesterday," recalls Enrollify's founder, Zach Busekrus. "Tony and the leadership at Direct Development's 'yes' enabled Enrollify to build the reputation it has today, while Element451 leadership's 'yes' will help Enrollify realize the incredible opportunity that tomorrow holds."

With Element451's thought leadership in artificial intelligence, plus Enrollify's wealth of research and its robust podcast network featuring higher ed leaders and strategic partners, institutions can now access a holistic library for up-to-date industry trends and research, practical insights for improving student engagement, and more — all housed under Element451's Engage brand of digital content.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Enrollify is hosting a special happy hour at the upcoming 2023 AMA Symposium For The Marketing Of Higher Education. Here, Enrollify and Element451 will kick off new research on the State of AI in Higher Education, conduct live podcast interviews, and co-host an exclusive event for women in leadership.

Enrollify will immediately expand its podcast portfolio with "The EduData Podcast" and "Generation AI" — focusing on data and AI with insights and strategies to navigate the evolving technology landscape. And a new series for graduate enrollment managers will be released in early 2024. Additionally, higher ed's only Prompt Engineering for AI course will be available for free, providing an invaluable resource for Enrollify listeners.

"Welcoming Enrollify into the Element451 family isn't just an acquisition, it's an accelerator to our core mission," shared Element451 Founder and CEO, Ardis Kadiu. "We're all about empowering higher ed with smart tools and insights, and Enrollify fits right into that vision. By joining forces, we're supercharging our Engage brand, which already includes the Engage Summit and Engage Academy. Now with Enrollify, we're significantly ramping up our content production capabilities. It's a win-win; our marketing DNA at Element451 aligns seamlessly with Enrollify's mission."

"I know the higher ed community has been waiting for Enrollify's next big thing," said Fraga. "I'm very excited for Enrollify's content powerhouse to join forces with Element451's Engage brand which will enable incredible educational opportunities that no other player in the industry is currently doing."

This partnership marks a significant leap in Element451's journey to meet the ever-evolving expectations of modern students with a digital-first approach.

About Element451

Element451 is an AI-powered, all-in-one student engagement platform, helping institutions create meaningful, personalized, and engaging interactions with students. Our platform harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to seamlessly tailor content for each individual, bridging the gap between broad outreach and personal touchpoints. Fueled by intelligent automation and deep data insights, teams are free to focus on what matters most — building real connections with students.

About Enrollify

Enrollify is where higher ed comes to learn new marketing skills, discover new software and services, network with the industry's best minds, and find their next job. Enrollify boasts an impressive collection of podcasts, e-courses, and other educational assets designed to help higher education marketing and admissions professionals optimize the resources they DO have to generate the results they need. You can subscribe, for free, at enrollify.org.

