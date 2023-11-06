Madison Energy Infrastructure (MEI) Announces the Acquisition of Pro-Tech Energy Solutions

Strategic acquisition strengthens MEI's commercial and execution capabilities and delivers new projects and solutions for C&I customers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Energy Infrastructure (MEI), a leading clean energy developer and asset owner, today announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Energy Solutions (Pro-Tech), an early pioneer in the commercial and industrial sector with an accomplished EPC function and a pipeline of distributed and large-scale projects.

Pro-Tech Energy Solutions 48.6 MW ground mount solar project in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (PRNewswire)

The global movement towards clean, local energy has fueled a need for partners to offer and deliver a comprehensive suite of sustainable solutions with certainty, speed, and trust. Pro-Tech's proven track record, tenacious team, and unique pipeline add immediate strengths and new capabilities to MEI's growing platform.

Formed in 2009 and based in Moorestown, New Jersey, Pro-Tech has built hundreds of distributed solar projects and has recently developed substantial front-of-the-meter assets across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The integration of MEI and Pro-Tech's delivery and execution will enable partners and customers to access and benefit from greater, more diverse clean energy offerings.

"Our growing network of customers deserves the best, and this acquisition immediately enhances our ability to deliver high-impact clean energy solutions to the C&I and public sectors," Richard E. Walsh, CEO of MEI, said. "Pro-Tech's reputation for unsurpassed quality, safety, and workmanship—as well as its robust pipeline of projects—boosts our ability to deliver on our mission to advance clean energy and strengthen local communities. We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Pro-Tech team to our organization, and we look forward to what we'll achieve together."

Richard Cooper, CEO of Pro-Tech, said, "Our journey at Pro-Tech has been remarkable, and with Madison Energy Infrastructure's acquisition, we're poised to realize even greater heights. What started as a vision will now greatly expand as we become part of Madison's mission to reshape the future of energy. We're proud to join their team and contribute with our deep experience and agility regionally and nationally."

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is a leading clean energy partner committed to delivering sustainable results with certainty, speed, and trust. Our robust portfolio—comprised of over half a gigawatt of clean energy infrastructure assets across more than 25 states—is bolstered by the strength of our globally renowned investors and capital partners. We offer a comprehensive suite of services from project development and engineering to construction, financing, and long-term asset management. What sets us apart is our team's commitment to addressing complex challenges and making the transition to clean energy simple, efficient, and profitable. With a proven track record of successfully executing hundreds of projects, we are unwaveringly focused on exceeding expectations and achieving meaningful results for our partners and customers.

About Pro-Tech Energy Solutions, LLC:

Moorestown, NJ-based Pro-Tech Energy Solutions LLC is a self-funded, turnkey energy services company offering a wide range of energy solutions and services for residential and commercial properties. From simple lighting upgrades to utility-scale solar installations, Pro-Tech's team of seasoned experts design and implement customized solutions so that clients can achieve cost-effective, long-term savings. Pro-Tech's members have been responsible for developing and project managing the installation of over thirteen (13) MW of large and small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in New Jersey since 2003. Pro-Tech is a member of the American Solar Energy Society, Northeast Sustainable Energy Association and the International Solar Energy Society.

