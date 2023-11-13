NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY (NIIT) CELEBRATES REGISTERED APPRENTICESHIPS DURING NATIONAL APPRENTICESHIP WEEK, LAUNCHES NATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR DAY™

National Apprenticeship Week highlights how Registered Apprenticeships are the "Superhighway to Good Jobs"

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT), the leader in developing the U.S. semiconductor talent pipeline through Registered Apprenticeships (RAs), is celebrating the U.S. Department of Labor's 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) and the first annual National Semiconductor Day™.

NAW is a national celebration to showcase the success of RAs and the instrumental role they play in rebuilding our economy, advancing diversity and equality in the workforce, creating high-quality jobs, and supporting underserved communities.

"Registered Apprenticeships change lives. The 'learn-and-earn' model is a key piece in solidifying the global competitiveness of our economy by increasing opportunity and providing pathways to success in the rewarding and rapidly growing semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries," said NIIT President & CEO Mike Russo.

Throughout the week, NIIT will participate with partner organizations across the country in promoting the efficacy of RAs as part of a nationwide workforce development effort, including a live webinar event. "Emerging Industries, Inclusive Futures: DEI in Workforce Development Through Registered Apprenticeships Accelerator Roundtable," on November 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

During the webinar, NIIT and industry leaders from the University of Rochester's Advance 2 Apprenticeship Project, work2future, and Manufacturing Works will speak to strategies for intentionally building diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into workforce development efforts, the opportunities that RAs in the semiconductor industry provide to underrepresented populations, and why these programs are not just a moral imperative, but a business necessity.

Advance 2 Apprenticeship is an employment initiative though the University of Rochester's Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities in partnership with The Manufacturers Association of Central NY and funded by The NYS Council on Developmental Disabilities, which is working to improve access for people with disabilities to apprenticeship programs. Advance 2 Apprenticeship offers pre-apprenticeship training courses in manufacturing for people with and without disabilities who can benefit from additional support to succeed. Advance 2 Apprenticeship is paving the way for neurodiverse learners to succeed by utilizing universal design within curriculum, training for business and connecting wrap around support for students.

Manufacturing Works, a Northeastern Ohio-based nonprofit, has created opportunities for workers that take them on a pathway from student to journeyman, including certification and access to apprenticeship programs.

"Given the significant expansion of the semiconductor industry in Ohio, we know it is imperative to make investments statewide in growing the area's skilled workforce through apprenticeships and related programs. Through a commitment of $20 billion in investment by Intel, Manufacturing Works is intensifying their focus on assisting this industry and partnering with NIIT to do so," said Manufacturing Works President and Executive Director Ken Patsey.

On November 15, 2023, NIIT will hold the first National Semiconductor Day™, a day created to highlight the monumental technical advances and economic benefits brought about by the semiconductor industry. The U.S. semiconductor industry employs almost 300,000 Americans and directly contributed $264.4 billion to the U.S. GDP in 2020.

"Semiconductors have revolutionized the way we live, work, and connect. From smartphones to life-saving medical equipment, the innovations powered by semiconductors have shaped our world, and our national security and global competitiveness hinge on our ability to innovate and lead in this critical sector. At NIIT, we felt that it was important to establish National Semiconductor Day™ coinciding with National Apprenticeship Week, to call attention to the important work being done in the semiconductor industry and the role Registered Apprenticeships play in expanding the pipeline of talent to include individuals from all backgrounds and walks of life," said Russo.

For more information about NIIT's participation in NAW, visit www.niit.org/naw.

For more information about National Semiconductor Day™, visit www.niit.org/nsd.

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT)

The National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT) is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors – those important to the nation's security and global competitiveness – and ensure they are eliminated. Talent pipeline development is the major focus of NIIT, and through comprehensive industry engagement, NIIT is leading the deployment of a national strategy and infrastructure to broaden and build the talent pipeline for the semiconductor industry and strategic industry sectors.

Through its National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative, Center for Skills Based Learning, and the support of the federal government, NIIT has developed a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that includes the alignment of programs K-12 through higher education and adult and veteran training, infrastructure to attract a broader population and improve access and connections to career and needed training, and the ability to scale to support the nation. For more information, visit www.niit.org .

About University of Rochester, Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities

The Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities (SCDD) is one of 67 University Centers for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities and is a member of the Association of University Centers on Disabilities (AUCD), a network of interdisciplinary centers advancing policy and practice for individuals with developmental and other disabilities, their families, and communities through research, education, and service.

At the University of Rochester, we are housed in the Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, although SCDD includes people of all ages with developmental disabilities in its programs and services. We believe that people with developmental disabilities have the right to live fulfilling and independent lives as active and fully participating members of their communities.

Our mission is to develop partnerships, foster accessibility, translate research to best practice, and promote diversity and inclusion with and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community.

For more information about the University of Rochester's Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities, visit www.urmc.rochester.edu/strong-center-developmental-disabilities/programs/advance-2-apprenticeship.aspx.

About Manufacturing Works

Manufacturing Works is an economic development, membership-based 501(c)(3) serving over 1200 manufacturers in Northeast Ohio. The organization focuses on assisting these companies with their greatest opportunities for success. They understand there is no greater opportunity than achieving the three goals of diversification, retention, and upskilling of the manufacturing workforce. With extensive experience in workforce development that spans over 35 years, Manufacturing Works knows that the best way to achieve these goals is through a robust registered apprenticeship program.

The company has created a pathway from student to journeyman which includes certifications, pre-apprenticeship, and apprenticeship programs. Manufacturing Works utilizes a consortium model to deliver these services across their membership. Their work involves the coordination of a variety of community service providers, particularly those which understand and effectively facilitate underserved populations in both urban and rural areas.

For more information about Manufacturing Works, visit www.mfgworkscle.org/.

