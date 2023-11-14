Artists Will Compete to Have Work Featured on Limited Edition Helmet Sold in National Retail Chain

People's choice will determine Northern Tool + Equipment's Klutch Welding Helmet Design Sweepstakes winner

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is gearing up to launch its second annual Klutch Welding Helmet Design Sweepstakes. Two artists, who were chosen as winners of the Perewitz Custom Paint Show in Sturgis during the annual bike rally, are now working to create designs on a Klutch welding helmet that they will submit for a people's choice vote. The winner will have their design featured on a limited-edition Klutch Welding Helmet that will be sold at Northern Tool + Equipment next August.

One of the competitors is Ashley Alexander from Raleigh, NC. During the pandemic in 2020, Ashley decided to leave her job in restaurant management, which was funding her art passion at the time, and start her own full-time motorcycle painting company, Shiny Side Paint, LLC . Ashley recently signed her first licensing deal with Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson, which is currently featuring one of her designs on t-shirts. Ashley's design for the competition will be themed "Funky."

The other competitor is Garret Livingston, who was born and raised in Jackson, MO. After tech school, Garret followed his passion for racing and founded his own company, Garret Customs , where he paints and builds custom bikes and cars full-time. Garret picked up a paint gun for the first time in 2019 because he wanted to keep as much work in-house as possible. His company has built more than 80 drag cars over the years. Garret's design for the competition will be themed "Hot Rod."

The artists will submit their finished works in time for voting to begin on February 1. A winner will be announced on February 12.

