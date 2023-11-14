Oak View Group Partners with Oracle to Supercharge Fan Experiences at Sports and Live Entertainment Venues

Oracle Point of Sale and Payments Technology to Help Streamline OVG Hospitality's In-venue Food and Beverage Experience with Shorter Customer Lines and Integrated Kitchen Inventory System

DENVER and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to elevate the guest experience with shorter concession lines, enhanced mobile ordering and a streamlined digital payment processing system, Oak View Group (OVG), the largest developer of sports and live entertainment venues in the world, today announced a partnership with Oracle to deploy Oracle's MICROS Simphony Cloud and Payments Cloud Service in its owned and operated arenas with rollout to its global portfolio of arenas, stadiums and event venues over the next several months.

With the Oracle platform, OVG will now have access to real-time data across its properties that can help inform operational decisions and better understand and serve the needs of its fans. The solution will deliver flexible configurations for food and beverage offerings and give fans an omnichannel order and pay experience. Through the new partnership, all OVG Hospitality partners will offer contactless pay options, such as debit/credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

OVG's Global Partnerships division negotiated this landmark deal and is responsible for activating Oracle's marketing assets across all OVG arenas and stadiums.

Oracle MICROS Simphony is now online at OVG venues including UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, in Belmont Park, NY; Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Moody Center at the University of Texas in Austin, TX and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD as well as the newly opened Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, NV; Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL; the University of Central Florida Athletics in Orlando, FL (arena & stadium) and Crown Complex in Fayetteville, NC.

"Oak View Group's partnership with Oracle is 100 percent about the fan experience," said Ken Gaber, president of OVG Hospitality. "From grab-and-go, self-checkout, mobile ordering to just-walk-out, we are hyper-focused on ensuring our guests have shorter lines and quicker access to a wide variety of high-quality delicious food and beverage options to increase the fan's time spent enjoying the event. We want our guests to have a memorable experience anytime they attend an event at an OVG venue. We are ensuring our technology mirrors the technology our guests experience in other aspects of their lives."

With validated integrations for 200-plus applications – including financial, HR and analytics platforms – Oracle's digital transaction platform is expected to inform and automate every aspect of OVG's food and beverage operations. OVG Hospitality, which will use integrated kitchen display and inventory systems to help kitchen teams control costs, limit waste, and fulfill orders from all channels efficiently, can now better use data to make real-time adjustments based on analytics, including management of inventory during an event.

"From the entertainment to the food, fans are looking for a great experience in all aspects of their stadium visit," said Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president and general manager for Oracle Food and Beverage & Consumer Payments. "As OVG has continued to grow exponentially, it has also continued to deliver on its unrelenting focus on the fan. Together, we can take that experience to the next level by enabling OVG to bring the new innovations its fans want to stadiums faster."

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG's mission is to be a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries. OVG is world-renowned as the leading full-service live entertainment and hospitality group, with 10 major new arenas either open or under development including: Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil; FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. OVG360 is a full-service venue management, hospitality solutions, and venue services company servicing more than 400 arenas, stadiums, performing arts centers, culture institutions, and convention centers world-wide. More information at OakViewGroup.com , and follow OVG on Facebook , Instagram , X , and LinkedIn .

About Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle helps food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their customers at the center of every business decision and deliver great guest experiences. With Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, thousands of operators around the world inform and automate their operations and deliver personalized staff and customer experiences. Learn more at Oracle Food and Beverage.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

