'Tis The Season … Main Event Jumps Into The Holiday spirit!

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event , one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands and the go-to destination for shared family fun, is helping families kick-off the holiday season the right way, with a week-long feast of fun! Make the most of your family's week off and enjoy a NEW deal everyday of the week:

MONDAY (11/20): Monday Night Madness: All You Can Play activities or games for $12.99 per person after 4pm on Mondays .

TUESDAY (11/21): Tuesday Kids Eat Free: Kids Eat Free with the purchase of an adult item of $11.99 or more.

WEDNESDAY (11/22): Friendsgiving Food + Fun: Main Event is open! Entrée + Fun Card package for a special discount, starting at $19.99 .

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING (11/23): $20 for $20 : Get Free $20 in Game Play when you buy $20 in Game Play! Also, Main Event is open starting at 4pm!

FRIDAY/BLACK FRIDAY (11/24): Black Friday FREE Chips & Queso App: OPEN EARLY AT 9AM - Need a break from Shopping? Come into Main Event and enjoy a chips and queso appetizer!

MONDAY/CYBER MONDAY (11/27): Cyber Monday Gift Card Promotion – Get a Free $10 Reward Card when you buy $50 in Gift Cards in-center or online!

There's no better place to FEAST this Thanksgiving season than at Main Event! From sibling face offs at the bowling lanes, to friendly-family competitions in billiards, and celebrations over a meal at Family Kitchen - plan your REAL Thanksgiving break with the fam this year at Main Event.

The Holiday cheer doesn't end there! Main Event is celebrating the Holiday season with an $18.99 All You Can Play Holiday Pass! Guests can play as much as they want ALL DAY, EVERY Monday through Thursday- because when you can play any activity as much as you want, the holiday magic never stops!

Between shopping for presents, cooking, and hosting - the holidays can be a hustle. As kids get older, it can be easy to focus on the never-ending to-do list and Main Event's $18.99 All You Can Play Holiday Pass is making it easier than ever to rekindle the holiday magic for every family through the power of play.

Starting November 15th to January 15, 2024, this new offer from Main Event allows families to play ALL DAY, Monday-Thursday! Purchase an All You Can Play Holiday Pass for $18.99 in-center and enjoy bowling, billiards, laser tag and more!

Plus, Main Event is celebrating National Ugly Sweater Day on December 15th by offering guests 30 minutes of FREE Game Play. All you have to do is come to Main Event in your BEST ugly holiday sweater and gear up for non-stop fun!

What are the holidays without indulging in your favorite treats! Main Event's dining experience at Family Kitchen presents an array of shareable dishes that transform meals into lasting memories. So keep the festivities rolling and enjoy tasty appetizers, entrees, drinks and sweet treats. Afterall, the most cherished holiday moments are forged during a delectable family feast!

Main Event is the gift that gives back! Gift your loved ones $50 in Main Event Gift Cards this holiday and receive a FREE $10 Reward Card, in-center or online!

There's unlimited holiday magic at every corner of Main Event this season, so don't miss out! Head to your local Main Event and share your holiday memories on TikTok and Instagram and tag @mymainevent. Activities may vary by location, and bowling shoes are not included with purchase. Other restrictions may apply. For more information and details, you can visit https://www.mainevent.com/specials/ .

About Main Event Entertainment:

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 58 centers in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and its in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 155 stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

