Vevo Partners with Publica by IAS to Power Global CTV Ad Serving

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publica by IAS, a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad server owned by Integral Ad Science, today formally announced its new global partnership with Vevo, the world's leading music video network. This collaboration enables Vevo to improve their advertisers' targeting capabilities, enhance their streamed content with a traditional TV-like viewing experience, and maximize CTV advertising revenue via the introduction of a programmatic unified auction for the premium ad slots within their streamed ad breaks.

Publica by Integral Ad Science (PRNewswire)

The partnership enables Vevo to provide advertisers with enhanced buying techniques similar to those of linear TV. This includes competitive separation, frequency management and the ability to purchase the first slot within ad pods, much like standard TV commercial breaks.

"As the Vevo catalog continues to expand, we are excited to partner with Publica to ensure that we are providing a high quality and curated best- in-class viewing experience, while ensuring that our advertising partners can effectively reach our global audience of music lovers," said Natalie Gabathuler-Scully, EVP, Revenue, Distribution & Data Operations, Vevo. "By providing advertisers with greater control and increased transparency, they can better optimize their CTV campaigns when reaching our engaged viewers."

Key Publica by IAS technology products that Vevo has implemented include:

Advanced Ad Serving — Vevo has the ability to deliver advanced CTV ad breaks with the granular controls required by advertisers to target, and with the ability to optimize each slot by revenue per second within the pod.

Advanced Ad Pod Decisioning — Gives Vevo the ability to guarantee an advertiser first pod placement, and own a pod by brand category, helping with competitive separation and buy side frequency management.

Unified Auction — Enables Vevo to run a controlled, unified auction of all demand sources to extract the highest yielding ad per slot in each streaming ad pod. Vevo is also using the Publica ' Live Logs ' feature to enable real time transparency into each of the programmatic auctions within which the company's inventory is cleared; this permits Vevo to optimize yield and data strategies in real time to ensure they do not lose demand to supply path optimization (SPO).

CTV advertising is escalating rapidly and poised to grow in 2023 to $25.9 billion, according to GroupM's mid-year forecast.

Publica by IAS has been instrumental recently in helping the IAB Tech Lab to build out the new protocols that bring increased security and targeting to streaming ad breaks via the introduction of OpenRTB 2.6, and also ads.cert 2.0 that secures the practice of SSAI. In implementing Publica CTV ad decisioning technology, Vevo can ensure its CTV inventory is being targeted and served in the most secure way possible, providing its advertisers with the controls and transparency they require. Advertisers have programmatic access to Vevo inventory via a number of leading global supply side platforms (SSPs).

"We're excited about our new partnership with Vevo, and we look forward to providing them with the ad decisioning technology to grow their global advertising revenues, offer outcomes to their advertisers and empower them with the ad serving capabilities to improve their streamers' viewing experiences on CTV," said Sean Galligan, CRO, Publica by IAS.

Named Best CTV Ad Server in the 2023 VideoWeek awards, Publica by IAS helps global publishers and TV manufacturers deliver a seamless ad experience to audiences via the introduction of Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), while also helping publishers maximize revenue by running a unified-auction between multiple SSPs and DSPs.

About Vevo

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Freevee, Apple TV, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX, Plex, Hulu Live, and Vewd.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Publica by IAS is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform that works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps, providing solutions to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory. For more information on Publica by IAS, visit getpublica.com.

CONTACT: press@integralads.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.