Alair Celebrates Milestone of 100 Locations, Championing Innovation and Collaboration in the Home Building Industry

NANAIMO, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alair™, North America's largest privately-held custom home building and renovation company, proudly announces the opening of its 100th franchise location. This landmark achievement signifies Alair's rapid growth since its inception in 2007 while also underscoring its unique position as an industry innovator and community benefactor.

Founded in British Columbia, Canada, and evolving into a franchise model in 2012, Alair has become a beacon of excellence in custom home building and large-scale renovations. The #Alair100 launch was celebrated in Alexandria, Virginia, on November 9, 2023 with an event that brought together partners and regional leaders from across North America.

Rob Cecil, President of Alair, commented on this achievement: "Reaching 100 locations is not just a number for us; it's a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, collaboration and community. Each Alair partner embodies these values, driving us forward as we reimagine the home building experience across North America."

Cecil adds, "We are delighted to welcome Carbon Design Build to the Alair network as Alair Alexandria, our third franchise office in Northern Virginia, marking a significant milestone as the 100th franchise. Matt Bieschke and his team bring a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to quality and community that perfectly aligns with Alair's values. This partnership will not only elevate the home building and remodeling experience for homeowners in Alexandria and the surrounding areas but also strengthen our collective impact in supporting local charities and making a positive difference in the communities we serve."

Matt Bieschke, Owner of Carbon Design Build and the latest Alair partner, expressed his excitement about joining the network: "What excites me about joining Alair is the people, the collaboration, the regional presence, and the fact that we can do better for our community and clients as part of Alair. With the regional presence here in Northern Virginia, as well as nationally and across North America, we have a much better ability to give back to the community and support charities in a way that I could never do on my own as an independent builder."

The #Alair100 event not only commemorated Alair's growth but also its commitment to community service. It raised more than $8,600 USD and 800 pounds of food for ALIVE!, the largest private safety net in Alexandria, VA, dedicated to fighting poverty and hunger. Moreover, the event marked the beginning of Alair's ambitious '100 Acts of Living Better' campaign as part of Alair Cares, which is aimed at combating food insecurity across North America.

The company launched the Alair Cares community giving program in 2017. Since then, nearly $2 million has been contributed to local communities and around 5,000 volunteer hours have been provided by Team Alair.

Alair's innovative approach extends beyond community engagement. The company has introduced significant advancements in the construction industry, including its proprietary Client Control™ methodology, offering unparalleled transparency in the construction process.

As Alair looks towards the future, it remains dedicated to nurturing talent within the construction industry. Through initiatives like the Project Management Summit, leadership training, and professional development resources, Alair is actively addressing the labor shortage in the industry and fostering the next generation of construction professionals.

In marking the opening of its 100th location, Alair reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the home building industry and a champion for community involvement. Looking into the future, Alair is excited to continue expanding its network of skilled leaders, procurement programs and vendor partnerships, innovative building solutions, and community-focused initiatives.

From Foundation to Future: Alair's Path to 100 Franchises

2007

Alair is founded in British Columbia, Canada , marking the beginning of its journey in custom home building and renovations.

2012

Transition to a franchise model, with the first single-unit franchise opening in Edmonton, Alberta , expanding Alair's business reach.

2016

Inauguration of the first Alair International Conference and Awards, recognizing excellence within the Alair network.

2017

Launch of the Alair Cares community giving program, showcasing Alair's commitment to community service and social responsibility.

2019

Creation of the Regional Community Manager program, which focuses on a 'local-out' strategy, ensuring each franchise remains connected to its community. Managers oversee engagement, uphold standards, and steer local programs, embodying Alair's commitment to being nationally recognized yet locally respected, enhancing community support and integrity in growth.

Introduction of the Jamie Affleck Legacy Award, also known as the Pinnacle of Leadership Award, honoring exceptional leadership within the Alair network.

2020

Introduction of the Alair Next Generation program in North and South Carolina , focusing on nurturing young talent in the construction industry. , focusing on nurturing young talent in the construction industry.

2022

Release of the first edition of Alair Magazine, a lifestyle magazine designed to educate and inspire readers to make informed decisions about their living environment to ultimately help them to live a better and more fulfilling way of life. , a lifestyle magazine designed to educate and inspire readers to make informed decisions about their living environment to ultimately help them to live a better and more fulfilling way of life.

2023

Introduction of the first Project Management Summit in Toronto , followed by a second summit in Houston in October 2023 , focusing on professional development and excellence in construction project management. , followed by a second summit inin, focusing on professional development and excellence in construction project management.

Launch of the Living Better with Cheryl Hickey docuseries sharing a multi-part video series of the Canadian media personality's modern family home renovation and community partnership with the world-class sharing a multi-part video series of the Canadian media personality's modern family home renovation and community partnership with the world-class SickKids Hospital in Toronto

Introduction of the first stress-management event in the Carolinas to help educate project managers on how to productively channel stress in their personal and professional lives, and advocate for proactive wellness for those who work in the construction industry. to help educate project managers on how to productively channel stress in their personal and professional lives, and advocate for proactive wellness for those who work in the construction industry.

Celebration of the 100th franchise location in Alexandria, Virginia , a significant milestone in Alair's North American expansion.

Launch of the '100 Acts of Living Better' campaign by Alair locations to address food insecurity in local communities across North America .

Future Focus

Continuous growth across North America , marked by innovation, integrity, and leadership in custom home building and renovations.

Persistent collaboration with leading market partners, winning numerous awards and driving innovation in various markets in the U.S. and Canada .

Expansion of the Alair procurement and vendor partnership program.

Meticulous selection of franchise partners based on caliber, integrity, and leadership, ensuring a network of talented professionals aligned with Alair's core values.

About Alair™

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly growing network of franchises since 2012, Alair has become a trusted name in over 100 locations across North America. Our distinctive approach is cemented in partnerships with esteemed architects, proficient trade partners, and innovative designers, ensuring homeowners a distinctive construction management experience. Striving for continuous improvement through our proprietary Client Control™ construction project management methodology, Alair is dedicated to delivering meticulously crafted, beautiful homes while ensuring a transparent, client-focused journey from conception to completion. Learn more at www.AlairHomes.com

