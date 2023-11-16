CHEF iQ® Launches Innovative, Wireless Smart Thermometer™ with Hub Equipped to Store and Charge Two or Three Ultra-Thin Probes

CHEF iQ® Launches Innovative, Wireless Smart Thermometer™ with Hub Equipped to Store and Charge Two or Three Ultra-Thin Probes

CHEF iQ's 2-Probe and 3-Probe Smart Thermometer Empowers Users to Cook Multiple Entrées with Ease and Confidence

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEF iQ's newest innovation, the Smart Thermometer, now has models that feature storage for 2 or 3 probes. This game-changing wireless cooking technology allows home chefs to cook their favorite meats, fish, chicken (and more) with precision and ease, ensuring never over or under cooking food again. It will enable even the most inexperienced cook to be more adventurous and dazzle guests with perfectly cooked meals this holiday season. The Smart Thermometer pairs seamlessly with the CHEF iQ app thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity. It allows users to track their cooking progress from anywhere, and get timely audio and mobile notifications when their food needs attention. The ability to connect with up to 3 probes simultaneously is a revelation for upcoming holiday festivities. Cooking for a crowd has never been this easy!

CHEF iQ® Wireless Smart Thermometer™ with Hub Now Equipped to Store and Charge Two or Three Ultra-Thin Probes

The CHEF iQ Smart Thermometer outperforms existing wireless meat thermometers by introducing the following innovative features:

Ultra-Thin Probe: With a diameter of just 4.8 mm (3/16 inch), CHEF iQ's Smart Thermometer probe monitors temperatures precisely without compromising the integrity of the food.

Multi-Charging: Smart Hub cradle charges multiple Smart Thermometer probes at once.

Different Proteins: Can cook various proteins to different finishing temperatures at the same time using multiple probes.

Cooking Methods: Perfect for use on all major cooking appliances, such as the stove, grill, oven, smoker, sous vide, rotisserie, deep fryer, and more!

Wider Range: Stronger open-air Bluetooth ® and unlimited Wi-Fi range ensure users are in control of their cooking no matter where they are in their homes.

Smart Hub Audio Alerts: The only of its kind, with a built-in speaker to let users know exactly when their food needs to be flipped or taken off the heat—no more guesswork when it comes to cooking food to the perfect internal temperature.

Eco-Friendly Charging: A rechargeable hub that boasts a 40-hour battery charge and utilizes USB Type C charging, making it convenient to charge without changing batteries.

Higher Temperature Capacity: The probe can withstand ambient temperatures up to 572°F while flawlessly measuring internal temperature.

Superior Accuracy: Features quad advanced food-temperature sensors, which are accurate to within 0.5°C.

The CHEF iQ Smart Thermometer is available in-store and online at Costco retailers via Amazon.

About CHEF iQ

CHEF iQ products and the CHEF iQ App effortlessly connect and synchronize data for smarter cooking—encouraging all users to discover their inner chef. CHEF iQ has received many accolades, including TIME'S Best Inventions Awards, Best in Biz Awards, Twice VIP Awards, GIA (Global Innovation Award), and more.

The Smart Thermometer is the latest addition to the CHEF iQ ecosystem, joining the existing CHEF iQ Smart Cooker®. The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is an all-in-one cooker that pairs seamlessly with the CHEF iQ App via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (like the Smart Thermometer). It offers various cooking functions, including pressure, slow, steaming, sautéing, fermenting, warming, and sous vide. Order CHEF iQ products and learn more at www.CHEFiQ.com, or follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@mychefiq).

CHEF iQ Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEF iQ