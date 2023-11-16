Contrast Security Announces New Certification Program for Partners

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced the launch of its new Certification Program for all active partners — Resellers, Service Providers, Systems Integrators, Distributors and Technology Partners. This innovative program is designed to empower the company's partners with the knowledge and expertise needed to deliver the highest level of Application Security (AppSec) to its customers.

As organizations globally continue to face growing cybersecurity threats, Contrast's partners are increasingly tasked with safeguarding their clients' most critical software applications. Contrast's Certification Program equips partners with the knowledge and tools necessary to assess and protect their clients' applications from development to production.

"Contrast's new on-demand sales certification program demonstrates their commitment to enabling partners' success," said Jay Chappell, Regional Vice President Engineering at Trace3. "For Trace3 to deliver business transformation for our clients, we need to stay on top of transformational technologies such as this. I was able to take the technical training and was very impressed on how it enabled me. Becoming the first certified member of their platform was a great honor, too."

The program will begin with Sales Certification, which consists of the following offerings:

On-Demand Training: Partners will have access to on-demand courses, learning tracks and webinars through Contrast's Partner Portal. These resources are designed to deepen the understanding of the company's cutting-edge AppSec solutions. Instructor-Led Training: Select partners are eligible for in-person and hands-on workshops to fast-track their team's ability to become Sales Certified. Certification Tracks and Badges: Contrast is offering its first certification, Sales Certified, with plans to expand the program to include additional certification tracks tailored to the specific needs and interests of each partner type. The goal is to ensure that partners of all kinds can focus on the areas most relevant to their business.

This training program will enable partners to increase their engagement with Contrast and its mutual customers well into the future.

"We are excited to introduce our new Certification Program to our valued partners," said Callie McCormick, Global Channel Sales Director of Contrast Security. "This program represents our commitment to delivering the best-in-class AppSec solutions to our customers through our partners. By investing in the skills and expertise of our partners, we are collectively strengthening the cybersecurity landscape."

Contrast encourages all current and potential partners to explore the opportunities offered by this Certification Program and take a step toward enhancing their AppSec capabilities.

About Contrast Security

Contrast is a world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted AppSec attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives, leaving them more time to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

