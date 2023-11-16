FrogTape® Unveils Four Most Trending Paint Projects of 2024

FrogTape® brand painter's tape and celebrity design expert Taniya Nayak reveal what will be in style in home renovation projects next year

AVON, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FrogTape® brand painter's tape reveals its 2024 Design Trends, identified by HGTV personality and interior designer Taniya Nayak. This year's trends lean into Nayak's sharp eye for all things DIY, providing a fresh perspective on what the most popular painting projects (and paint colors) will be in the new year.

"When I thought about this year's trends, I really wanted to focus on how paint can be so transformative for the home, no matter your skill level," says Nayak. "These four paint projects will help homeowners create a space that is fresh and feels on-trend for 2024, while being approachable, achievable and most of all – impactful."

With just a little paint and some painter's tape, these striking project ideas will have your house looking refreshed in no time:

Island Escape

The island is a destination right in your own kitchen. Make the spot where guests gather and socialize stand out by adding a bold shade to the cabinets, like Vardo blue from Farrow & Ball or Forward Fuschia from Sherwin Williams. Lightly sand the cabinets and apply a high-quality primer for the best results, and to make them last, use a satin, semi-gloss or lacquer finish for durability and easier cleaning.

"Complete the look by pairing the dramatic cabinets with a neutral chair or counter stools, or pick one with a pattern that incorporates the island color," Nayak recommends. "This will make the room feel cohesive, yet playful."

Color Splash

Catch the eye where it's least expected. Take normally neutral parts of your property, like baseboards, trim or doors, and add a vibrant tone. Apply it against a neutral wall to create contrast. For example, if the exterior of your house is Behr Graphic Charcoal, paint the front door Behr Lemon Zest to make it pop. If you want to take it a step further, apply a different shade to the inside part of the door. This project is easy to execute and an affordable way to re-energize an interior or elevate an exterior.

Murality

If walls could talk, what would they say about your personal style? Give depth to drab walls by creating a one-of-a-kind mural that is uniquely yours. Use a tape measure, painter's tape and pencil or chalk to outline the design on the wall. Nayak recommends FrogTape® brand painter's tape, which is treated with PaintBlock® Technology to prevent bleeding and keep lines sharp. When working with freshly painted walls, opt for the Delicate Surface version. Remember, you don't have to be an artist to create a masterpiece. If you mess up, simply start again.

Wainscot Just a Minute

Whether you opt for a bold hue or a subtle tone, painted wainscot can add a dose of color to an area without overwhelming it. Wainscoting is traditionally around 36 in. tall, but you can make it as low as 24 in., or up to 60 in. When selecting paint, Nayak suggests using a piece in the room, like a throw pillow or art, as inspiration to create cohesion. The thoughtful, but effortless touch can unify an open floorplan and pull a space together.

For more information on the 2024 FrogTape® Design Trends and project inspiration, visit FrogTape.com.

